Public warned of National Insurance scam after hundreds targeted by fake phone calls

Fraudsters have been targeting the public by telephone (stock images). Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

Fraudsters have telling people that their National Insurance number has been compromised in an attempt to steal personal details.

An urgent scam warning has been issued after hundreds of people were targeted by a new phone call that tells them they need to change their National Insurance number.

The calls are automated, with the recipient being told that their National Insurance number has been compromised. They are then asked to enter personal details.

Read more: Children 'could be offered the Covid vaccine from August'

According to the Daily Record, people are told to 'press 1' to be connected to a person to 'fix' the problem - but they are actually fraudsters attempting to steal information.

Scammers have been attempting to steal personal information (stock image). Picture: Getty

Once they are connected, scammers encourage them to hand over person details - telling them that they will receive a new National Insurance number.

Action Fraud has said it has received about 1,000 calls from people who have been targeted by the scam.

Pauline Smith, Head of Action Fraud, said: “We are asking the public to remain vigilant and be cautious of any automated calls they receive mentioning their National Insurance number becoming compromised.

Read more: Face masks and social distancing 'may be needed for years'

“It’s important to remember if you’re contacted out the blue by someone asking for your personal or financial details, this could be a scam.

Always check before handing over personal details over the phone (stock image). Picture: Getty

“Even confirming personal details, such as your email address, date of birth or mother’s maiden name, can be used by criminals to commit fraud.

"If you have any doubts about what is being asked of you, hang up the phone.

"No legitimate organisation will rush or pressure you."

NOW READ:

Holidays abroad made illegal from Monday with £5,000 fines for rule breakers