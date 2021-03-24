Children 'could be offered the Covid vaccine from August'

According to reports, children could be offered the jab later this summer. Picture: PA

By Polly Foreman

Kids could reportedly start receiving their coronavirus vaccine from August 2021.

Children may start to be offered the Covid jab later this summer, a new report has suggested.

According to the Telegraph, the proposed rollout of the jab for under 18s is part of provisional government plans to push for maximum immunity from the virus - but no decisions have been made by Ministers.

Oxford University are expected to release safety data on the child vaccine study in June or July, and Ministers are said to be waiting on this before making their final decision.

The jab is currently being rolled out to adults in the UK. Picture: PA

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson told the publication that "no decisions have been made on whether children should be offered vaccinations".

Speaking previously about the trials, Andrew Pollard, Professor of Paediatric Infection and Immunity, and Chief Investigator on the Oxford vaccine trial, said: "While most children are relatively unaffected by coronavirus and are unlikely to become unwell with the infection, it is important to establish the safety and immune response to the vaccine in children and young people as some children may benefit from vaccination.

"These new trials will extend our understanding of control of SARS-CoV2 to younger age groups."

Israel, which is the country with the highest proportion of vaccinated citizens, is already vaccinating 16-17-year-olds after deeming it safe.

According to the report, parents would have to give their consent to their kids receiving the jab, as is the case in Israel.

Up to 11 million under 18s could be offered the jab in time for the autumn term (stock image). Picture: Getty

Reports have suggested that - if proposed plans go ahead - around 11 million under 18s could be vaccinated before the new school term.

The Department of Health spokesperson said: "While clinical trials are under way to test the efficacy and safety of Covid-19 vaccines in children and young adults, these trials have not concluded yet. We will be guided by the advice of our experts on these issues, including the independent joint committee on vaccines and immunisation."

