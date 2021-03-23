Wedding guidance for England updated to allow more venues to hold them from April

Weddings will be permitted with up to 15 guests from April 12 in England.

The guidance for weddings in England has been updated to allow them to be held at more venues from April 12.

Previously, ceremonies could only take place in a limited number of venues like places of worship and public buildings from that date, but the guidance has now been changed.

The government has clarified that more venues will be allowed to hold weddings between April 12 and May 17, including hotels (with a specific room for that purpose) and conference centres.

There will be 15 guests allowed at weddings at this time.

The wedding guidance for April has been updated (stock image). Picture: Getty

The guidance also states that receptions must be held outside, and must consist of a sit-down meal.

Receptions will not be able to take place in private gardens, and must be at Covid-secure venues.

The updated guidance says: ‘From Step 2, ceremonies may also take place in venues which are permitted to open for the purposes of providing unrestricted services.

‘At Step 2, this includes: Conference centres and exhibition halls; holiday accommodation, including hotels (in a room approved for the solemnisation of marriage and formation of a civil partnerships); any purpose built wedding venue (where that is its sole purpose, and it is not also a hospitality venue or visitor attraction).’

Read the official government guidance on weddings here.

Weddings can take place with 15 guests from April 12 (stock images). Picture: Getty

Currently, weddings in England are only allowed in exceptional circumstances - such as if the bride or groom is seriously ill.

From May 17, England's third stage of lockdown-lifting, it is planned that 30 guests will allowed at weddings.

All limits on social contact are due to be lifted on June 21, subject to the four tests being met.

All lockdown-easing is subject to the state of coronavirus in the country, with Boris Johnson saying it will be driven by 'data not dates', saying that it will be depend on the following:

The vaccine deployment continuing successfully There is evidence that the vaccine is effective in reducing deaths There isn't a surge in hospitalisation Assessment of risks are not fundamentally changed by new variants of Covid that cause concern

