Boris Johnson assures people 'roadmap to freedom' will not be delayed

By Alice Dear

The Prime Minister has told people the lockdown easing plans have not changed despite vaccine supply issues.

Boris Johnson has said that the roadmap out of lockdown plans will not be delayed, despite some issues surrounding the vaccine rollout.

The Prime Minister addressed the nation in a press conference on Thursday evening, where he revealed that he was getting his first vaccination jab on Friday, March 19.

He also assured people that the AstraZeneca jab is "safe and effective".

Despite some supply issues, Boris has confirmed that the Government remains behind the original goal which will see all adults receiving their first jab by July 2021.

He told the nation: "The supply we do have will still enable us to hit the targets we have set."

He also told people that the roadmap out of lockdown has not changed.

Boris said: "Our progress along the road to freedom continues, unchecked.

"We remain on track to reclaim the things we love, to see our families and friends again, to return to our local pubs, our gyms, our sports facilities and of course, our shops."

This comes after the European Medicines Agency gave the green light for jabs to continue following concerns over blood clots.

The Prime Minister reiterated: "They've confirmed that the benefits of the vaccine in preventing Covid far outweigh any risks.

"The Oxford jab is safe, the Pfizer jab is safe, the thing that isn’t safe is catching Covid."

He added: "I'm getting mine tomorrow. Get that jab when your turn comes. Let's get the jab done."

