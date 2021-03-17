Full list of all the coronavirus restrictions being lifted in England on March 29
17 March 2021, 12:54
The Government's roadmap out of lockdown will see more restrictions lifted later this month.
With lockdown easing in full swing, England is set to enter into the second part of step one on March 29.
The roadmap's first step, which happened on March 8, was reopening schools and allowing people to meet with one other person from a different household outside.
The next changes to restrictions will come on March 29, when the 'stay at home' message will end.
READ MORE: 7,000 weddings at risk of cancellation following confusion over Government guidelines
But what else will be changing on March 29 and what can we do?
Social Contact
- Outdoor gatherings with either six people or two households allowed
- Outdoor gatherings in private gardens with either six people or two households allowed
Business and activities
- Outdoor sports facilities (e.g. tennis and basketball courts) can reopen
- Open-air swimming pools can reopen
- Formally organised outdoor sports allowed
Travel
- The 'stay at home' message will end
- People should continue working from home if possible
Following March 29, the next changes made in the restrictions will come on April 12.
You can find the full list of lockdown easing plans below:
Step 1: From March 8, 2021
- All schools to reopen
- Outdoor school sports and activities allowed to resume
- People allowed outdoors recreationally on a one-plus-one basis
- Care home residents permitted one regular visitor and will be able to hold hands
- Funerals to allow up to 30 people and weddings will allow 6
From March 29, 2021
- Up to six people from two households allowed in outdoor spaces
- Outdoor sports facilities to reopen (eg Tennis, Basketball courts)
- Organised adult or children's sports activities can return
- Outdoor child and parent groups can return (up to 15 parents)
Step 2: After five weeks of Step 1, NO earlier than April 12, 2021
- Non-essential retail to open
- Outdoor hospitality can reopen
- Gyms and indoor leisure open for individual use
- Hairdressers and personal care services can reopen
- Outdoor attractions such as zoos, drive-thru cinemas and theme parks can reopen.
- Funeral wakes, weddings and receptions can have up to 15 people
Step 3: After five weeks of Step 2, NO earlier than May 17, 2021
- Indoor hospitality, with no requirement for a substantial meal to be served alongside alcoholic drinks, and no curfew. The requirement to order, eat and drink while seated (‘table service’) will remain
- 30 person limit outdoors - rule of six will apply indoors (subject to conditions)
- International travel may be allowed (subject to conditions)
- Remaining outdoor entertainment, such as outdoor theatres and cinemas can open
- Indoor entertainment, such as museums, cinemas and children’s play area can open
- Remaining accommodation, such as hotels, hostels and B&Bs will be allowed to operate
- Adult indoor group sports and exercise classes
- Some large events, including conferences, theatre and concert performances and sports events
- Significant life events allowed up to 30 people
Step 4: After at least five weeks of Step 3, NO earlier than June 21, 2021
- Remove all legal limits on social contact, allowing people to meet indoors
- Nightclubs, theatres allowed to reopen (subject to conditions)
- All limits on weddings and other life events removed
READ NOW: Portugal removed from England's 'red list' ahead of travel ban being lifted in May