Full list of all the coronavirus restrictions being lifted in England on March 29

By Alice Dear

The Government's roadmap out of lockdown will see more restrictions lifted later this month.

With lockdown easing in full swing, England is set to enter into the second part of step one on March 29.

The roadmap's first step, which happened on March 8, was reopening schools and allowing people to meet with one other person from a different household outside.

The next changes to restrictions will come on March 29, when the 'stay at home' message will end.

But what else will be changing on March 29 and what can we do?

Social Contact

Outdoor gatherings with either six people or two households allowed

Outdoor gatherings in private gardens with either six people or two households allowed

Business and activities

Outdoor sports facilities (e.g. tennis and basketball courts) can reopen

Open-air swimming pools can reopen

Formally organised outdoor sports allowed

Travel

The 'stay at home' message will end

People should continue working from home if possible

Following March 29, the next changes made in the restrictions will come on April 12.

You can find the full list of lockdown easing plans below:

Step 1: From March 8, 2021

All schools to reopen

Outdoor school sports and activities allowed to resume

People allowed outdoors recreationally on a one-plus-one basis

Care home residents permitted one regular visitor and will be able to hold hands

Funerals to allow up to 30 people and weddings will allow 6

From March 29, 2021

Up to six people from two households allowed in outdoor spaces

Outdoor sports facilities to reopen (eg Tennis, Basketball courts)

Organised adult or children's sports activities can return

Outdoor child and parent groups can return (up to 15 parents)

Step 2: After five weeks of Step 1, NO earlier than April 12, 2021

Non-essential retail to open

Outdoor hospitality can reopen

Gyms and indoor leisure open for individual use

Hairdressers and personal care services can reopen

Outdoor attractions such as zoos, drive-thru cinemas and theme parks can reopen.

Funeral wakes, weddings and receptions can have up to 15 people

Step 3: After five weeks of Step 2, NO earlier than May 17, 2021

Indoor hospitality, with no requirement for a substantial meal to be served alongside alcoholic drinks, and no curfew. The requirement to order, eat and drink while seated (‘table service’) will remain

30 person limit outdoors - rule of six will apply indoors (subject to conditions)

International travel may be allowed (subject to conditions)

Remaining outdoor entertainment, such as outdoor theatres and cinemas can open

Indoor entertainment, such as museums, cinemas and children’s play area can open

Remaining accommodation, such as hotels, hostels and B&Bs will be allowed to operate

Adult indoor group sports and exercise classes

Some large events, including conferences, theatre and concert performances and sports events

Significant life events allowed up to 30 people

Step 4: After at least five weeks of Step 3, NO earlier than June 21, 2021

Remove all legal limits on social contact, allowing people to meet indoors

Nightclubs, theatres allowed to reopen (subject to conditions)

All limits on weddings and other life events removed

