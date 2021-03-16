Portugal removed from England's 'red list' ahead of travel ban being lifted in May

Portugal has been taken off England's 'red list'. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Portugal will officially be removed from England's 'red list' later this week.

Portugal is being removed from England's 'travel ban' list ahead of holiday restrictions being lifted later in the year.

The country will officially be removed on 4:00AM on Friday, 19 March, meaning quarantine rules for people travelling back to England will also change.

The travel ban in England is set to be lifted on May 17. Picture: Getty

Now, instead of having to isolate in a hotel, they will be able to do this at home.

This will be well-received news for many, who would previously had to pay £1,750 for the hotel stay.

While Portugal has been removed from the 'red list', four new countries have been added to it - Ethiopia, Oman, Somalia and Qatar.

People returning from Portugal to England will now be able to isolate at home. Picture: Getty

At the moment, however, the UK travel restrictions still ban any foreign travel that does not have exceptional reasons.

Holidaymakers are hoping to be able to getaway from May. Picture: Getty

But with lockdown easing across England gradually, there isn't long before abroad travel will be allowed.

The Government's roadmap out of lockdown states that in step three, which will happen no earlier than May 17, international travel may be allowed.

However, they have made clear that this is subject to change depending on conditions.

