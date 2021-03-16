Portugal removed from England's 'red list' ahead of travel ban being lifted in May

16 March 2021, 15:17

Portugal has been taken off England's 'red list'
Portugal has been taken off England's 'red list'. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Portugal will officially be removed from England's 'red list' later this week.

Portugal is being removed from England's 'travel ban' list ahead of holiday restrictions being lifted later in the year.

The country will officially be removed on 4:00AM on Friday, 19 March, meaning quarantine rules for people travelling back to England will also change.

READ MORE: More hopes for summer holidays as France lifts travel restrictions

The travel ban in England is set to be lifted on May 17
The travel ban in England is set to be lifted on May 17. Picture: Getty

Now, instead of having to isolate in a hotel, they will be able to do this at home.

This will be well-received news for many, who would previously had to pay £1,750 for the hotel stay.

While Portugal has been removed from the 'red list', four new countries have been added to it - Ethiopia, Oman, Somalia and Qatar.

People returning from Portugal to England will now be able to isolate at home
People returning from Portugal to England will now be able to isolate at home. Picture: Getty

At the moment, however, the UK travel restrictions still ban any foreign travel that does not have exceptional reasons.

Holidaymakers are hoping to be able to getaway from May
Holidaymakers are hoping to be able to getaway from May. Picture: Getty

But with lockdown easing across England gradually, there isn't long before abroad travel will be allowed.

The Government's roadmap out of lockdown states that in step three, which will happen no earlier than May 17, international travel may be allowed.

However, they have made clear that this is subject to change depending on conditions.

READ NOW: Hopes for holidays this year as Greece plans to welcome UK tourists from May

Latest News

See more Latest News

COVID-19: 'If you get the call, get the jab' - Health Secretary Matt Hancock says Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is safe

UK & World

Michael Holding and Sky Cricket win two Royal Television Society Awards

Tyson Fury does not rate Anthony Joshua highly enough ahead of undisputed world title fight, says David Haye

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Who does the voiceover for The Celebrity Circle?

Who is the narrator on The Circle?

TV & Movies

When was The Circle filmed?

When was The Circle filmed?

TV & Movies

How long is The Circle on for?

How long is The Circle on for?

TV & Movies

Where was The Celebrity Circle filmed?

Where was The Circle filmed?

TV & Movies

Who are the previous winners of The Circle?

Who are the previous winners of The Circle?

TV & Movies

Is The Circle on every night?

Is The Circle on every night?

TV & Movies