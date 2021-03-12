More hopes for summer holidays as France lifts travel restrictions

12 March 2021, 11:32

We don't yet know when summer holidays will be allowed, but we may be able to visit France when they are
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Brits may be able to visit France this year after officials lifted the country's travel ban.

France has today lifted its restrictions on visitors to the country from the UK, meaning that future trips to the country could be in the pipeline this year.

The nation has now opened itself to countries previously banned from making non-essential trips - which included the UK, Australia, South Korea, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore.

It is not yet known, however, when we will be able to take a holiday abroad, but the earliest possible date is May 17 under Boris Johnson's planned roadmap for England.

France has today lifted its travel ban for people from the UK visiting for non-essential reasons
Speaking about the lifting of the ban, French tourism minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said: "The list includes Britain, because the UK variant now also circulates widely in France.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the efforts that have made it possible to slow the epidemic.

"Let's stay vigilant, let's stay together."

Visitors to the country will still need to show a negative Covid test taken in the previous 72 hours before entering the country.

It is still unclear when Brits will be able to go on holiday, with all non-essential foreign holidays banned under lockdown rules.

Under Boris Johnson's planned roadmap for England, the earliest possible date they could take place on May 17 - though this is unconfirmed. It is not yet known when they will be allowed for those living in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

