The baby names 'most likely to be geniuses' - including John, Susan and Marie

22 July 2021, 14:58

The baby names 'most likely to be geniuses' have been revealed (stock images)
The baby names 'most likely to be geniuses' have been revealed (stock images). Picture: Getty

A new study has found the most common names that geniuses have been called.

If you've got a little one on the way and are on the hunt for some name inspiration, a new study has found the names 'most likely to be geniuses'.

The study, from Edubirdie, analysed over 900 names of geniuses from Mensans, Nobel Prize winners, notable scientists and individuals known for their intelligence to discover what given monikers are most likely to create a future genius. 

It found that Marie took the top spot for girls, which is the name of renowned physicist and chemist Marie Curie.

The study looked at the names of a number of geniuses (stock image)
The study looked at the names of a number of geniuses (stock image). Picture: Getty

John was the top name for boys, which is the moniker of a number of historical geniuses - including scientist John Dalton and philosopher John Steward Mill.

Edubirdie said: "We all have big hopes for our children when they are born, whether we’re hoping that they become a doctor, an astronaut, or a teacher who could help the rest of us to do our homework.

"While parents do whatever they can to support their children to reach their dreams, could their name choices have just as big an impact as where they go to school and how they spend their free time?

"We wanted to find out if there are some names that are more likely to be given to geniuses so you can set your child up for success from the moment they’re born."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Fluff, left, had to have his ears removed due to sun damage

Expert reveals how to protect cats during hot weather and lessen risk of them developing cancer
A wedding guest has been shamed after wearing a white dress

Wedding guest divides opinion by wearing floor-length white dress to friends' big day
A simple trick could help you sleep better in the hot weather (stock images)

The two-second fan trick that could help you sleep during the heatwave
The best lidos across the UK

The UK's top 10 secret lidos: Gorgeous outdoor swimming pools open to the public

Travel

Trending on Heart

Lucinda Strafford has her own business

What is Love Island star Lucinda Strafford's net worth? Find out everything about her business

TV & Movies

Gino, Fred and Gordon are off on a new adventure

Gordon, Gino and Fred’s new Road Trip in Greece is set to air this Autumn

TV & Movies

Find out what Beaver from Sexy Beasts really looks like

Who is James from Sexy Beasts? Here's what he looks like without the Beaver prosthetics

TV & Movies

Best mattresses 2021: The top memory foam, orthopaedic and spring mattresses to buy

Best mattresses 2021: The top memory foam, orthopaedic and spring mattresses to buy

Shopping

Jeremy Clarkson's reality show has been confirmed for a second series

Jeremy Clarkson's Farm season 2 confirmed with filming already underway

TV & Movies