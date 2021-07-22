The baby names 'most likely to be geniuses' - including John, Susan and Marie

The baby names 'most likely to be geniuses' have been revealed (stock images). Picture: Getty

A new study has found the most common names that geniuses have been called.

If you've got a little one on the way and are on the hunt for some name inspiration, a new study has found the names 'most likely to be geniuses'.

The study, from Edubirdie, analysed over 900 names of geniuses from Mensans, Nobel Prize winners, notable scientists and individuals known for their intelligence to discover what given monikers are most likely to create a future genius.

It found that Marie took the top spot for girls, which is the name of renowned physicist and chemist Marie Curie.

The study looked at the names of a number of geniuses (stock image). Picture: Getty

John was the top name for boys, which is the moniker of a number of historical geniuses - including scientist John Dalton and philosopher John Steward Mill.

Edubirdie said: "We all have big hopes for our children when they are born, whether we’re hoping that they become a doctor, an astronaut, or a teacher who could help the rest of us to do our homework.

"While parents do whatever they can to support their children to reach their dreams, could their name choices have just as big an impact as where they go to school and how they spend their free time?

"We wanted to find out if there are some names that are more likely to be given to geniuses so you can set your child up for success from the moment they’re born."