The baby names 'at risk of extinction' - including Kirsty, Lauren and Craig
15 July 2021, 12:08
Researchers have looked at the baby names that appear to be falling out of favour with new parents.
A new study has revealed the baby names that could be in danger of becoming extinct, with the list featuring once-popular names like Kirsty and Lauren.
The research comes from Flowercard, who looked at data from the Office of National Statistics to find out which names were falling out of favour with parents.
It created two lists of 10 names - one for boys and one for girls - and found that a number of well-known names seem to be experiencing a fall in popularity.
As reported by Birmingham Live, they found that Kirsty was the most 'endangered name' for girls, while Mitchell was number one for boys.
- The most popular baby names of 2021 revealed - with Lily taking the top spot for girls
- The most popular movie-inspired baby names revealed, from Ariel to Anakin
- The 40 baby names predicted to be huge this decade - including Romeo and Blossom
Other names on the lists include Courtney, Jodie, Brandon and Craig.
The full lists are as follows:
Top 10 'Endangered' Girls Names:
- Kirsty
- Jordan
- Shauna
- Shannon
- Courtney
- Lauren
- Gemma
- Jodie
- Jade
- Natasha
Top 10 'Endangered' Boys Names:
- Mitchell
- Kieran
- Ross
- Brandon
- Craig
- Ben
- Jordan
- Callum
- Kyle
- Scott