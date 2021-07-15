The baby names 'at risk of extinction' - including Kirsty, Lauren and Craig

A number of baby names are falling in popularity with new-parents (stock images). Picture: Getty

Researchers have looked at the baby names that appear to be falling out of favour with new parents.

A new study has revealed the baby names that could be in danger of becoming extinct, with the list featuring once-popular names like Kirsty and Lauren.

The research comes from Flowercard, who looked at data from the Office of National Statistics to find out which names were falling out of favour with parents.

A number of previously popular names are 'at risk of going extinct' (stock image). Picture: Getty

It created two lists of 10 names - one for boys and one for girls - and found that a number of well-known names seem to be experiencing a fall in popularity.

As reported by Birmingham Live, they found that Kirsty was the most 'endangered name' for girls, while Mitchell was number one for boys.

The researchers looked at data from the Office of National Statistics (stock image). Picture: Getty

Other names on the lists include Courtney, Jodie, Brandon and Craig.

The full lists are as follows:

Top 10 'Endangered' Girls Names:

Kirsty Jordan Shauna Shannon Courtney Lauren Gemma Jodie Jade Natasha

Top 10 'Endangered' Boys Names: