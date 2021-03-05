The most popular movie-inspired baby names revealed, from Ariel to Anakin
5 March 2021, 17:11
Have you ever loved a film so much you would consider naming your baby after the main character?
Deciding on a baby name is never an easy decision, whether you're into traditional names or more unique and quirky monikers.
The tough decision for parents can sometimes be made easier when they decide on a person they want to name their child after, be it be a family member or a close friend.
New research from Pound Toy has revealed just how many people turn to their favourite flicks for name ideas.
By analysing data from the UK and the US, they have created a list of the most popular baby boy and girl names inspired by popular films.
Top 10 most popular movie-inspired names for girls
- Jasmine - 132,633 girls
- Aurora - 45,764 girls
- Ariel - 36,393 girls
- Amélie - 22,216 girls
- Tiana - 15,775 girls
- Elsa - 11,923 girls
- Leia - 10,979 girls
- Precious - 8,245 girls
- Belle - 5,794 girls
- Coraline - 4,367 girls
Top 10 most popular movie-inspired names for boys
- Maximus - 31,131 boys
- Ace - 11,209 boys
- Atticus - 11,178 boys
- Ariel - 9,085 boys
- Odin - 8,183 boys
- Forrest - 5,419 boys
- Rocky - 4,520 boys
- Anakin - 3,082 boys
- Neo - 2,985 boys
- Donnie - 2,734 boys
The data revealed that Jasmine is the most popular movie-inspired name for girls, taken from the Disney classic Aladdin.
For boys, the most popular name was Maximus, taken from the hit film Gladiator.
Also making an appearance in the top 10 list are Ariel from The Little Mermaid, Forrest from Forrest Gump and Anakin from Star Wars.
In the girls list, we see a lot of Disney-inspired names, including Elsa from Frozen, Aurora from Sleeping Beauty and Belle from Beauty and the Beast.
