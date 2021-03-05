The most popular movie-inspired baby names revealed, from Ariel to Anakin

Would you name your baby Forrest, Ariel, Anakin or Elsa? Picture: Getty/ Disney / Paramount Pictures / Lucasfilm

By Alice Dear

Have you ever loved a film so much you would consider naming your baby after the main character?

Deciding on a baby name is never an easy decision, whether you're into traditional names or more unique and quirky monikers.

The tough decision for parents can sometimes be made easier when they decide on a person they want to name their child after, be it be a family member or a close friend.

New research from Pound Toy has revealed just how many people turn to their favourite flicks for name ideas.

By analysing data from the UK and the US, they have created a list of the most popular baby boy and girl names inspired by popular films.

Jasmine and Maximus are among the top movie-inspired baby names. Picture: Getty

Top 10 most popular movie-inspired names for girls

Jasmine - 132,633 girls Aurora - 45,764 girls Ariel - 36,393 girls Amélie - 22,216 girls Tiana - 15,775 girls Elsa - 11,923 girls Leia - 10,979 girls Precious - 8,245 girls Belle - 5,794 girls Coraline - 4,367 girls

Top 10 most popular movie-inspired names for boys

Maximus - 31,131 boys Ace - 11,209 boys Atticus - 11,178 boys Ariel - 9,085 boys Odin - 8,183 boys Forrest - 5,419 boys Rocky - 4,520 boys Anakin - 3,082 boys Neo - 2,985 boys Donnie - 2,734 boys

A lot of parents are choosing Disney names for their daughters. Picture: Getty

The data revealed that Jasmine is the most popular movie-inspired name for girls, taken from the Disney classic Aladdin.

For boys, the most popular name was Maximus, taken from the hit film Gladiator.

Also making an appearance in the top 10 list are Ariel from The Little Mermaid, Forrest from Forrest Gump and Anakin from Star Wars.

In the girls list, we see a lot of Disney-inspired names, including Elsa from Frozen, Aurora from Sleeping Beauty and Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

