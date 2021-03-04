Experts predict what the most popular baby names will be in five years - including Goldie and Jupiter

Baby names are set to change over the next few years. Picture: Getty Images

By Heart reporter

Baby name experts have revealed the choices set to soar in popularity over the next few years.

Baby names have changed a lot over the years, with traditional monikers slowly being replaced by modern alternatives.

And according to the experts at Nameberry, this shows no signs of stopping as they’ve predicted a list of names that are set to soar in popularity.

Sophie Kihm and Clare Green used their own ‘knowledge and instincts’ as well as statistics to create a top ten, with names such as Clover and Everest making the cut.

While a lot of us might associate Clover with a margarine brand, the experts say it’s ‘an alternative botanical name to rival Rose and Daisy’.

Experts have revealed their top five future baby names. Picture: Getty Images

They also claim the name Everest combines the fashionable ‘Ever’ sound with an adventurous meaning, and the idea of ‘being at the very top’.

Elsewhere in the list, Goldie, Guinevere and Jenson are tipped as frontrunners, as well as Makaio.

Jupiter is also predicted as ‘the next big thing’ after the Roman god of thunder.

Nameberry says: “The sound riffs on Juniper, which was once a niche choice but is now in the Top 200.

“If that’s too popular for you, Jupiter is a cool, androgynous mythological alternative.”

Ocean also made the round up, as well as the Irish name Orla which follows on from a list of current favourites including Ella, Isla and Lola.

If you like something a little different, Renzo is also similar to more popular options including Enzo, Kenzo and Lorenzo.

Sophie and Clare also came up with another 25 names which they predict could be big hitters in future.

See the top 25 runner-up names to watch out for:

Andromeda

Aura

Bellamy

Birdie

Boaz

Charm

Cordelia

Elowen

Emerald

Granger

Huxton

Indigo

Kaius

Lottie

McCoy

Montgomery

Murphy

Orson

Seraphina

Teo

Torin

Viola

Winona

Zephyr

Zeus

