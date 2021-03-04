Experts predict what the most popular baby names will be in five years - including Goldie and Jupiter

4 March 2021, 11:11

Baby names are set to change over the next few years
Baby names are set to change over the next few years. Picture: Getty Images
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Baby name experts have revealed the choices set to soar in popularity over the next few years.

Baby names have changed a lot over the years, with traditional monikers slowly being replaced by modern alternatives.

And according to the experts at Nameberry, this shows no signs of stopping as they’ve predicted a list of names that are set to soar in popularity.

Sophie Kihm and Clare Green used their own ‘knowledge and instincts’ as well as statistics to create a top ten, with names such as Clover and Everest making the cut.

While a lot of us might associate Clover with a margarine brand, the experts say it’s ‘an alternative botanical name to rival Rose and Daisy’.

Experts have revealed their top five future baby names
Experts have revealed their top five future baby names. Picture: Getty Images

They also claim the name Everest combines the fashionable ‘Ever’ sound with an adventurous meaning, and the idea of ‘being at the very top’.

Read More: Baby monitor catches toddler's hilarious exchange with Alexa when he couldn't sleep

Elsewhere in the list, Goldie, Guinevere and Jenson are tipped as frontrunners, as well as Makaio.

Jupiter is also predicted as ‘the next big thing’ after the Roman god of thunder.

Nameberry says: “The sound riffs on Juniper, which was once a niche choice but is now in the Top 200.

“If that’s too popular for you, Jupiter is a cool, androgynous mythological alternative.”

Ocean also made the round up, as well as the Irish name Orla which follows on from a list of current favourites including Ella, Isla and Lola.

If you like something a little different, Renzo is also similar to more popular options including Enzo, Kenzo and Lorenzo.

Sophie and Clare also came up with another 25 names which they predict could be big hitters in future.

See the top 25 runner-up names to watch out for:

  • Andromeda
  • Aura
  • Bellamy
  • Birdie
  • Boaz
  • Charm
  • Cordelia
  • Elowen
  • Emerald
  • Granger
  • Huxton
  • Indigo
  • Kaius
  • Lottie
  • McCoy
  • Montgomery
  • Murphy
  • Orson
  • Seraphina
  • Teo
  • Torin
  • Viola
  • Winona
  • Zephyr
  • Zeus

Now Read: Mum-to-be furious as boyfriend 'names their baby' after Twilight character without telling her

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The woman shared the shocking results on Facebook...

Woman cleans her dryer for the first time in 25 years and is shocked by results
The man realised his mistake after six months (stock images)

Man realises 'dad' in family WhatsApp group is actually random stranger
Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Coco Fennell

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue floral midi dress from Coco Fennell

Celebrities

Wetherspoons will open their doors next month

Wetherspoons confirms 394 pubs will open on 12 April

Government announce 95 per cent mortgage scheme to help people onto the property ladder

Government announce 95 per cent mortgage scheme to help people onto the property ladder

Trending on Heart

Oprah Winfrey started her career in the 1970s

Oprah Winfrey net worth: How much is the chat show host worth?

Celebrities

The Masked Dancer has officially been confirmed!

The Masked Dancer officially coming to ITV with Oti Mabuse as new judge

TV & Movies

Love Island will return this summer

Love Island will return for summer 2021, ITV bosses confirm

TV & Movies

Love Island Australia 2019 is airing on ITV2

How long is Love Island Australia season 2 on for?

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby has opened up about her struggle with dyslexia

Holly Willoughby says she felt 'shameful for years' as she opens up about dyslexia

Celebrities

Phillip Schofield is tipped to replace Bradley Walsh in The Chase

Phillip Schofield tipped to replace Bradley Walsh on The Chase if he quits

The Chase