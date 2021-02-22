Mum-to-be furious as boyfriend 'names their baby' after Twilight character without telling her

22 February 2021, 11:55

To make matters even worse, she hates the name
Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

At 35 weeks pregnant, this woman's boyfriend told all his friends what they he was naming the baby – without consulting her.

A woman has taken to Reddit this week with a dilemma after her boyfriend 'named their baby' without telling her.

The unnamed woman explained that both her and her boyfriend were 18-years-old and she is currently 35 weeks pregnant.

When the discussion of baby names came up, her partner revealed he wanted to name their daughter after a Twilight character, Renesmee.

She explained that he has been "hell-bent" on using this name and is refusing to compromise – even though she has made it clear she hates the name.

READ MORE: Parents' anguish as sister-in-law demands they change baby's name 'so she can use it'

The woman's boyfriend wanted to name the baby after a Twilight character
Picture: Getty

"He's a massive Twilight fan, I personally hate it and would much rather that we don't name our baby after a fictional character", she wrote on Reddit.

She also added that she struggles to pronounce the name as she has a stutter.

However, it was when the boyfriend announced the baby name to his friends without telling her that things took a turn.

The woman said that he had shared a picture of them together on his social media, with the caption: "I can't wait to meet you Renesmee."

The woman's partner announced the baby name on social media without telling her
Picture: Getty

When she approached the subject with him, he told her that because he had now told his friends they would have to stick to it.

The woman wrote: "I said 'I haven't f***ing agreed to naming our daughter after some stupid made-up character from the worst books ever f***ing made'.

“‘Delete the post now or get the f**k out of my house'."

She explained that after the argument he left to spend the night at a friend's house.

Her parents, who had heard the argument, shocked the woman even more when they told her that she should "just let him name our daughter that" because it "probably means a lot to him".

She added that her parents said she was being "unreasonable".

The couple ended up in a furious argument after he announced the baby name online
Picture: Getty

Most of the people on Reddit were on the woman's side, and slammed the boyfriend for his behaviour.

One person commented on the post: "Baby names fall into the 'two yeses, one no'category. He absolutely sucks for the post and trying to use that as leverage to get his way. Be careful about someone who uses such a tactic.

"At the hospital (presuming you're giving birth in one) I would tell the nurses not to let him sign the birth certificate without you."

Another wrote: "100% both parents have to like the name and the kid has to live with it through school. And as much as we love them, kids are jerks."

But what do you recon, who is being unreasonable?

