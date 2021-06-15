The most popular baby names of 2021 revealed - with Lily taking the top spot for girls

15 June 2021, 12:44

Looking for some baby name inspo? Read on... Picture: Getty

Most popular baby names 2021: the most popular names for boys and girls have been announced.

If you've got a little one on the way and are on the hunt for some name inspiration, a new study has found the most popular monikers of 2021.

As reported by the Mirror, Babycentre looked at the top names for both boys and girls of the year so far, and found that Lily had beaten Olivia and Sophia off the top spot.

This could be as a result of Meghan and Harry's decision to name their baby 'Lilibet', Lili for short, after the Queen.

Archie, which is the name of the couple's son, also made the list - coming in 12th place for boys' names.

Meghan and Harry's new baby could be the reason behind the rise in popularity of the name Lily. Picture: PA

Sarah Redshaw, managing editor for BabyCentre, said, according to the Mirror: "Lily swept in to take the crown and Elizabeth, the name that inspired Meghan and Harry’s choice, is a new entry.

She added that the "spotlight on the names will mean they stay popular for a few more years now", noting that the same had happened with Archie.

Most popular girls' names of 2021

  1. Lily +3
  2. Amelia +1
  3. Sophia -2
  4. Olivia -2
  5. Ava +1
  6. Isla -1
  7. Rosie +9
  8. Aria +0
  9. Freya +0
  10. Ella +1
  11. Emily +2
  12. Mia -5
  13. Isabella -3
  14. Ivy -2
  15. Hannah +5
  16. Layla +29
  17. Grace -3
  18. Sophie +3
  19. Evelyn +15
  20. Evie -2
  21. Isabelle -6
  22. Elsie +3
  23. Luna +6
  24. Poppy -7
  25. Willow -1
  26. Phoebe +7
  27. Zara +5
  28. Daisy +12
  29. Florence -3
  30. Charlotte -11
  31. Alice -8
  32. Scarlett +23
  33. Ada +3
  34. Millie -3
  35. Sienna -7
  36. Nur +16
  37. Lyla +25
  38. Chloe +3
  39. Emilia -12
  40. Hallie +28
  41. Zoe +8
  42. Molly -7
  43. Jessica +8
  44. Mila -7
  45. Maisie -2
  46. Eva -4
  47. Maya -17
  48. Ruby -26
  49. Darcie +25
  50. Emma -12
  51. Ayla +15
  52. Penelope +37
  53. Eliza +18
  54. Ellie -15
  55. Lucy +5
  56. Esme -8
  57. Thea +1
  58. Maryam -4
  59. Fatima +0
  60. Lottie +7
  61. Matilda -15
  62. Harper -18
  63. Maeve new!
  64. Jasmine +6
  65. Aurora +0
  66. Orla +15
  67. Eliana +16
  68. Aisha +25
  69. Erin -13
  70. Leah new!
  71. Arabella -14
  72. Elizabeth new!
  73. Maddison +23
  74. Ariana new!
  75. Bonnie -3
  76. Maria -3
  77. Mirha new!
  78. Bella -15
  79. Gracie +11
  80. Anna -19
  81. Rose +3
  82. Violet -18
  83. Abigail -4
  84. Holly -34
  85. Myla new!
  86. Robyn -33
  87. Riley new!
  88. Eden -1
  89. Nora -7
  90. Nancy +1
  91. Imogen -15
  92. Gabriella new!
  93. Amber -16
  94. Eleanor -25
  95. Georgia -15
  96. Iris -8
  97. Lola -22
  98. Sarah -51
  99. Elodie new!
  100. Clara -22

The most popular baby names of the year so far have been revealed. Picture: Getty

Most popular boys' names of 2021

  1. Muhammad +0
  2. Noah +0
  3. Oliver +0
  4. Theo +4
  5. George +2
  6. Charlie +3
  7. Leo -2
  8. Harry +3
  9. Freddie -3
  10. Jack +0
  11. Arthur -7
  12. Archie +2
  13. Finley +2
  14. Henry +8
  15. Jaxon +24
  16. Louie +9
  17. Lucas +4
  18. Thomas +1
  19. Alfie -3
  20. Oscar -8
  21. Ethan -8
  22. Isaac -2
  23. Jacob -5
  24. Elijah +9
  25. Max +5
  26. Joshua -9
  27. Adam -4
  28. James -4
  29. Arlo +9
  30. Luca -1
  31. William +9
  32. Tommy -4
  33. Zayn new!
  34. Aiden -8
  35. Alexander -1
  36. Logan +6
  37. Ezra +16
  38. Rory +6
  39. Liam -7
  40. Daniel -5
  41. Caleb +17
  42. Teddy -15
  43. Theodore -12
  44. Alex +35
  45. Dylan +2
  46. Reuben -10
  47. Michael +7
  48. Jayden -11
  49. Benjamin +12
  50. Zachary +16
  51. Nathan -5
  52. Roman -4
  53. Ronnie +25
  54. Finn +13
  55. Zack new!
  56. Mason -15
  57. Albie +2
  58. Ryan -15
  59. Myles +12
  60. Jude +5
  61. Yusuf -11
  62. Elliot -17
  63. Joseph -8
  64. Harrison -15
  65. Kian -14
  66. Reggie +9
  67. Kayden new!
  68. Samuel -5
  69. Levi new!
  70. Toby -10
  71. Sebastian -15
  72. Ollie -4
  73. Ayaan -16
  74. Edward +7
  75. Ali -13
  76. Rowan +13
  77. Riley -7
  78. Hugo -5
  79. Hunter -10
  80. David -28
  81. Omar new!
  82. Evan new!
  83. Jesse -6
  84. Luke -4
  85. Cody new!
  86. Frankie +0
  87. Blake +7
  88. Abdul new!
  89. Grayson -25
  90. Matteo new!
  91. Gabriel -19
  92. Jason -5
  93. Albert +7
  94. Matthew -11
  95. Ibrahim -11
  96. John new!
  97. Ahmad new!
  98. Jasper -6
  99. Asher new!
  100. Kai -18

