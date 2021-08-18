Christmas markets across UK cities to make triumphant return this winter

Christmas markets are set to return across the UK this winter. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

With lockdown measures eased, people can start looking forward to an exciting Christmas, one which *hopefully* will be very different from last year.

After the shambles that was Christmas 2020, everyone is looking forward to another shot at the festive season this year.

And with millions of Brits vaccinated and lockdown restrictions eased completely in most areas, plans for this winter are in full swing, including Christmas markets.

With Bath, Birmingham, London and Manchester all confirming their festive events will be returning for winter 2021, people have started planning weekends away in order to stock up on the Christmas gifts.

Bath's Christmas Market is among those returning this year. Picture: Getty

Most recently, we found out that Bristol's famous Christmas market will be returning this year, with Sven Schmidt, Director of German Events which organises the market, announcing: "We are very excited to be returning to Bristol this year.

"It was heartbreaking to have to cancel 2020's event, but we always put the safety of our visitors first.

"We are very happy to be able to welcome visitors back to the market once more and hope they enjoy the addition of our snow domes which are a wonderful way to enjoy a seasonal drink with friends and family.

"The whole team can't wait to get started!"

The return of the Christmas market will be welcomed by locals after it was cancelled last year. Picture: Getty

Bristol is not alone in the return of the festive event, with London's Hyde Park among others joining.

We've put together a list of some of the biggest markets across the UK below, and the dates they are set to open:

Bath Christmas Market

November 25 - December 19

Bristol Christmas Market

November 5 - December 23

Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland

November 19 - January 3

Birmingham Frankfurt Christmas Market

November 5 - December 23

Southbank Winter Festival in London

Dates TBC

Leeds Christkindelmarkt

November 6 - December 18

Manchester Christmas Markets

November - December (Dates TBC)

Winchester Christmas Market

November 19 - December 22

Edinburgh Christmas Market

November 14 - January 2

Cardiff Christmas Market

November 11 - December 23

Dublin Christmas Markets

Dates TBC