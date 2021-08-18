Christmas markets across UK cities to make triumphant return this winter

18 August 2021, 16:45

Christmas markets are set to return across the UK this winter
Christmas markets are set to return across the UK this winter. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

With lockdown measures eased, people can start looking forward to an exciting Christmas, one which *hopefully* will be very different from last year.

After the shambles that was Christmas 2020, everyone is looking forward to another shot at the festive season this year.

And with millions of Brits vaccinated and lockdown restrictions eased completely in most areas, plans for this winter are in full swing, including Christmas markets.

With Bath, Birmingham, London and Manchester all confirming their festive events will be returning for winter 2021, people have started planning weekends away in order to stock up on the Christmas gifts.

Bath's Christmas Market is among those returning this year
Bath's Christmas Market is among those returning this year. Picture: Getty

Most recently, we found out that Bristol's famous Christmas market will be returning this year, with Sven Schmidt, Director of German Events which organises the market, announcing: "We are very excited to be returning to Bristol this year.

"It was heartbreaking to have to cancel 2020's event, but we always put the safety of our visitors first.

"We are very happy to be able to welcome visitors back to the market once more and hope they enjoy the addition of our snow domes which are a wonderful way to enjoy a seasonal drink with friends and family.

"The whole team can't wait to get started!"

The return of the Christmas market will be welcomed by locals after it was cancelled last year
The return of the Christmas market will be welcomed by locals after it was cancelled last year. Picture: Getty

Bristol is not alone in the return of the festive event, with London's Hyde Park among others joining.

We've put together a list of some of the biggest markets across the UK below, and the dates they are set to open:

Bath Christmas Market

November 25 - December 19

Bristol Christmas Market

November 5 - December 23

Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland

November 19 - January 3

Birmingham Frankfurt Christmas Market

November 5 - December 23

Southbank Winter Festival in London

Dates TBC

Leeds Christkindelmarkt

November 6 - December 18

Manchester Christmas Markets

November - December (Dates TBC)

Winchester Christmas Market

November 19 - December 22

Edinburgh Christmas Market

November 14 - January 2

Cardiff Christmas Market

November 11 - December 23

Dublin Christmas Markets

Dates TBC

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A mum has sparked debate after asking a stranger to entertain her son

Mum furious after stranger refuses to entertain her ‘bored’ son during flight
Up to 50 Nando's restaurants have been forced to close

Nando's forced to close up to 50 UK restaurants due to supply issues
Do you have a favourite?

The most iconic celebrity wedding dresses of all time

Celebrities

The woman explained how she'll be saving money on her wedding day (left: stock image)

Thrifty bride reveals 'expensive' traditions she'll be skipping on her wedding day
The mum thinks the name has become too common and wants to change it

'I want to change my daughter's name after finding out she shares it with two classmates'

Trending on Heart

Netflix have released new season five photos

The Crown season five: cast, release date, time period, and everything we know about the Netflix series

TV & Movies

Henry Golding has opened up about fatherhood

Henry Golding says he can’t wait to watch his films with newborn daughter as he opens up on fatherhood

Celebrities

Sean Lock has died following a battle with cancer

Comedian Sean Lock dies aged 58 following battle with cancer

Celebrities

What is Faye Winter's profession?

Love Island 2021: What is Faye Winter's job?

TV & Movies

Sammy Winward starred in Emmerdale

Who is Emmerdale's Sammy Winward? Age, career and lookalike daughter revealed

TV & Movies

Harvey Price has been nominated for an NTA

Harvey Price asks fans to vote for him as he's nominated for an award for BBC documentary

TV & Movies