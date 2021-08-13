What are the new self-isolation rules from Monday August 16?

The rules on self-isolation will change on Monday. Picture: Getty

A number of Covid rules will change in England on Monday August 16 - including guidelines on self-isolation for the fully-vaccinated.

On Monday August 16, a number of Covid rules will change in England in light of the successful vaccination programme.

Around 75 per cent of the country have now received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine, and the government is now adjusting the rules on self-isolation.

Currently, anyone who comes into contact with someone with the virus should self-isolate if told to do so by the NHS Covid app, but this guidance will change on Monday.

Here's your need-to-know on the rules from that date.

What are the self-isolation rules from Monday August 16?

From Monday August 16, fully-vaccinated adults will not need to isolate unless they test positive for Covid-19.

Therefore, anyone 'pinged' by the app or contacted by track and trace will not necessarily need to isolate for 10 days.

'Fully-vaccinated' covers those who have had their second dose 14 days or more previously.

If you are fully-vaccinated and are told you have been in contact with someone with Covid, you are still advised to take a PCR test "as soon as possible to check if they have the virus and for variants of concern".

Fully-vaccinated people will no longer have to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone with Covid from August 16. Picture: Getty

You will not need to self-isolate while waiting for the results of your test.

If you develop symptoms of Covid-19, you should self-isolate and order a PCR test, and stay in quarantine while waiting for the result.

If you do test positive for coronavirus, you are legally required to self-isolate for 10 days.

There will be no changes in self-isolation rules for adults who are not fully vaccinated.

The isolation rules will also lift for under-18s, to help kids settle into school.

Regardless of whether they've been vaccinated, therefore, children will be exempt from isolation rules (unless they test positive for coronavirus).

The requirement for school bubbles for younger children will also stop, and social distancing will no longer be necessary in schools.