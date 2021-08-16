Staffordshire Bull Terriers officially the UK's favourite dog breed

By Alice Dear

New research has seen Staffordshire Bull Terriers taken the first place, just been the Black Labrador to the number one spot.

There are around 8.5 million dog owners in the UK, and we all think our wonderful canine is the best.

However, new data has taken an unbiased stance and found which breeds are actually the most popular across Britain, and the results may surprise you.

TeamDogs has teamed up with Pooch and Mutt to give us the ultimate list, and in at number one is the Staffordshire Bull Terriers, also known as a Staffy.

For people who own a Staffy or have been around one, it is no surprise they have taken the top spot, with their loving and sensitive natures.

A very good reason Staffordshire Bull Terriers have also made it to number one is their affection towards children, which comes from Victorian times when they were known as the 'Nanny Dog'.

In fact, the breed is mostly known for being courageous, intelligent and great with children.

In the second spot was Black Labradors, a beloved breed across the world and a great family pooch.

The Staffy and Labrador are followed by the Boxer, the Greyhound, the Border Collie and the German Shepherd.

Cockapoos, Border Terriers, Cocker Spaniels and Jack Russells also made it into the top ten list.

The list includes a total of 51 dog breeds, sadly with the Afghan Hound – known for being self-confident, independent and clownish – coming in at the bottom.

Some other surprising placements include the Queen's favourite dog breed, the Corgi, who came in at number 33, as well as the Toy Poodle coming in at number 34.

You can find the entire ranking at TeamDogs, and the top ten here:

1.Staffordshire Bull Terriers

2. Black Labrador

3. Boxer

4. Greyhound

5. Border Collie

6. German Shepherd

7. Cockapoo

8. Border Terrier

9. Cocker Spaniel

10. Jack Russell