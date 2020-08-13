There is a new dating site created specifically for cat lovers

The new dating app, Tabby, has been created for cat lovers. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

If your cat is your life, then this dating site is for you.

People on dating sites often struggle to find someone who is interested in the same things as them.

But if your life obsession is your cat, then all your dating problems have been solved.

There is now a dating app which has been specifically created for all you cat lovers out there.

The new dating app, named Tabby, was launched earlier this month on International Cat Day.

The new dating app will help you meet other feline-lovers. Picture: Getty

The new creation comes from the people who bought us Dig, the dating app for dog lovers.

Available on iOS and Android, you can download the app today and get chatting to fellow feline-lovers like yourself.

Through the site, you can set up dates with other pet owners, and even have cat playdates.

Unlike other dating apps, you can also fill out details about your feline friend as well as yourself to make sure you can find someone made for you.

On their website, Tabby explains: "Tabby is the best way for cat-lovers and cat owners to find a purrfect match, plan a cat-focused date, and learn about new cat products and treats!

"Tabby is for people with cats and people who want to get cats in the future."

