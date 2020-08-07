Dog turns blue after rolling in freshly painted art left in the sun to dry

Bessie is a two-year-old Bedlington-Whippet cross. Picture: Twitter/Sacha Barbato

By Alice Dear

Bessie the dog was left with a fresh – and bold – new look after she decided to roll around in a painted canvas.

Bessie is a two-year-old Bedlington-Whippet cross who usually sports a white and grey coat.

However, this week the adorable pup transformed into a bright blue dog after she rolled in one of her owner's relative's freshly painted canvases that had been left out in the garden to dry.

Bessie's owner, Sacha, took to Twitter earlier this week after she was left stumped on what to do with her mischievous dog.

Bessie turned blue after rolling in a freshly-painted canvas. Picture: Twitter/Sacha Barbato

Sharing the picture of Bessie freshly dyed, she wrote: "What do you do when your dog rolls in some acrylic paint and it will not come out after two washes?? ... asking for a friend."

After the post went viral, Sacha, a 49-year-old travel counsellor from Norfolk, updated her followers on the situation.

She explained that Bessie had been taken to the vet and there were no concerns for her health and that she was simply waiting for the paint to slowly fade out.

Bessie's owner, Sacha, had to wait for the blue paint to wash out over time. Picture: Twitter/Sacha Barbato

In a final update shared on August 3, Sacha posted two pictures of Bessie with most of the blue paint washed out, with the exception to a patch on her face.

She commented: "Final update - After a day on the beach and rolling in sand / being outside Bessie’s blue look has faded .. like her 15 minutes of fame She is now more of a dull green .. not the cool blue she used to be Smiling face with sunglasses.. a shadow of her former self."

Bessie is almost back to normal now. Picture: Twitter/Sacha Barbato

While Bessie is no longer blue, she received a lot of attention from people online.

One person commented at the time: "Buy him a collar to match and rock the look. It's quite fetching."

Another wrote: "What does the canvas look like? Original dog art? Might be saleable!"

