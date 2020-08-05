Dog owners issued warning as bizarre white chalk marks outside homes are linked to dog thefts

Dog owners have reported seeing white chalk marks outside their homes. Picture: Getty/Facebook- Ann Allen

By Alice Dear

Police are investigating the meaning behind the mysterious white marks after telling people to remain 'vigilant'.

White chalk marks appearing outside dog owners homes are being investigated after they were linked to dog thefts.

People have been taking to social media over the past few weeks to question what the meaning of the strange white chalk marks on their homes mean, with many linking it to a spike in dog thefts across the UK.

There are been reports of the marks in Suffolk mainly, but also some in Ireland and across other parks of the UK.

People have been told to remain vigilant as many people believe the marks are linked to dog thefts. Picture: Getty

People have reported seeing the marks appearing on their fences, gates and even bricks of their homes.

Some people believe the marks are being used by thieves in order to keep track of which homes have dogs.

The police in Suffolk have now said they are investigating the marks, with a spokesperson telling the East Anglian Daily Times: "We have had reports of some chalk markings being left in areas of Woodbridge and Kesgrave, but at this stage we have nothing to indicate that this is directly linked to the theft of dogs.

"We’d ask residents to remain vigilant and if you see anything suspicious or out of the ordinary please do call police on 101."

One woman from Suffolk, Kelly Maire Crane, shared a picture of the white mark outside her house recently on Facebook, explaining that she was losing sleep over worry for her pet.

She wrote alongside the picture: "Really unsettling to discover a white chalk mark on our back fence this evening, please if you have dogs, check your property for these marks and don't let your dogs out in the garden alone at the moment. Especially if you're in Henley or the surrounding villages. Not gonna sleep tonight."

The marks have left many dog owners feeling worried about their pets. Picture: Facebook- Ann Allen

Another woman from Limerick in Ireland, Ann Allen, also shared a snap of a white mark that appeared on her wall.

She wrote on Facebook: "Warning to everyone in Knocklong there has bee a white chalk mark put on my peer. I went to check them out just now after I saw the warnings on Facebook to be vigilant following the theft of dogs. Apparently there has been markers left on peers of houses with dogs. Be careful with your dog."

