How to keep your dog safe from theft as most commonly stolen breeds are revealed

20 January 2021, 09:50

This is how you can help keep your dog from theft
This is how you can help keep your dog from theft. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

With a rise in dog thefts, it's more important than ever to keep your canine friend safe.

If you're a dog owner, you'll understand how awful it would be if your furry best friend was taken from you.

Recently, there has been a rise in dogs thefts as 'dognapping' rings steal canines in order to sell them on for a profit.

READ MORE: Dog owners who spent £300 on vet bills find out lurcher with 'limp' was copying owner on crutches

Cocker Spaniels, English Springer Spaniels and Jack Russell Terriers are among the most commonly stolen dogs
Cocker Spaniels, English Springer Spaniels and Jack Russell Terriers are among the most commonly stolen dogs. Picture: Getty

New research by Dog Lost has revealed the breeds of dog most commonly stolen, including Cocker Spaniels, English Springer Spaniels and Jack Russell Terriers.

French Bulldogs and Staffordshire Bull Terriers are also most at risk of being taken from homes, gardens or even from their owners during walks.

Senior police liaison officer at Dog Lost, Wayne May, told Tyla: "People were looking for companion animals at home during lockdown, which inadvertently sparked a rise in the value of dogs in general which obviously has been capitalised on.

"We were running out of dogs in the UK. We also have a big problem of dogs being illegally imported into the UK without paperwork at the moment and obviously people are having their dogs stolen specifically to be bred from."

He said it has been a "cascade of events".

If you're worried about losing your beloved canine, there are some ways you can help to prevent your dog being targeted.

It's more important than ever to keep your canine friend safe
It's more important than ever to keep your canine friend safe. Picture: Getty

According to the Blue Cross, some ways to help keep your fur baby safe include:

1) Avoid leaving your dog tied up outside a shop

2) Don't leave your dog alone in the car

3) Make sure your dog is microchipped

4) Make sure your dog has a ID tag

5) Make sure your garden is secure

6) Do not leave your dog outside unsupervised

7) Beware of strangers asking questions when you're walking your dog

8) Vary your walk times and routes

For more information and help, visit the Blue Cross' website.

