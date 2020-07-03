The most popular dog and cat names have been revealed - including Bella, Poppy and Simba

Looking for some name-inspiration for your new pet? Read on...

The most popular pet names in the UK have been revealed, and they include adorable monikers like Simba, Luna and Poppy.

The research - carried out by comparethemarket - looked at names given to British dogs and cats.

It found that the most popular name for dogs is 'Bella', while 'Luna' topped the list for cats.

See below for the full lists of names, as well as the number of pets these belong to in the country:

Most popular names for dogs

1) Bella

32,1622

2) Poppy

23,2023

3) Lola

22,9504

4) Luna

22,7955

5) Alfie

20,906

Most popular names for cats

1) Luna

3,303

2) Bella

2,207

3) Simba

2,161

4) Bob

1,843

5) Milo

1,471

If you're enjoying the summer weather with your pooch, Dog's Trust recently offered advice on how to make sure they're kept safe.

- Avoid walking or doing activities either indoors or outdoors with your dog at the hottest times of the day, so early morning or later in the evening is often best.

- Always take plenty of water with you when out with your dog and make sure they have access to fresh water at home at all times.

- Tarmac can get very hot in the sun – check it with your hand before letting your dog walk on it so they don’t burn their paws. Try the ‘seven-second test’ – if it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for your dog’s paws

- If you need to take your dog out in the car, even if travelling a short distance, avoid travelling during the hottest times of the day and never leave your dog in a car on a warm day. Not even with the window open.

