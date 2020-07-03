Your old Harry Potter books and rare beanie babies could be worth £400k

3 July 2020, 12:23

Are any of these items hiding in your loft?
Are any of these items hiding in your loft? Picture: Getty/PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

If you're having a clear out during lockdown, make sure you don't throw out any of these items!

With lockdown forcing us all to be more organised in our homes, it's no surprise people have been taking this time to clear out old lofts, garages and cupboards.

Along the way, lots of families may have stumbled upon old children's books and toys that you just don't have anymore use for.

But before you start shipping these items off to charity shops, make sure you are not throwing away a potentially valuable collectable item.

READ MORE: This 'holy grail' Pokémon Card is set to sell for £88,000 at auction

This Harry Potter book sold for thousands at auction
This Harry Potter book sold for thousands at auction. Picture: PA

While dusty Harry Potter books and Beanie Babies may mean nothing to you now, certain items can rake in a huge amount of cash.

Speaking to The Sun, storage expert Vlatka Lake from Space Station revealed which items you should be looking out for in your clear out.

Complete Harry Potter sets or rare editions of the series can sell for anything between £200 to £40,000, depending on the item, Vlatka says.

Specific Beanie Babies are also very valuable
Specific Beanie Babies are also very valuable. Picture: Getty

Back in October 2019, a Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone book sold in auction for a huge £57,000.

The book was a 1997 first edition novel, and was described at the time by auctioneers as "the holy grail for collectors".

Beanie Babies can also raise in value over time, with some selling for four times their original price.

A 1997 Princess Diana bear was previously sold for a huge £350,000, and it's not the only valuable toy out there.

It's said that the Peanut the Elephant in royal blue Beanie Baby is also particularly valuable.

Don't throw away all the old lego just yet
Don't throw away all the old lego just yet. Picture: Getty

Another item to look out for is Lego.

Rare lego blocks could be worth a decent amount of money, with some previously selling for 20 times their original price.

For example, a 2007 edition of the Star Wars Millennium Falcon is being sold on Amazon for more than £7,000 at the moment.

READ MORE: Unique £1 'mistake' coin sells for a whopping £112 on eBay

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The most popular dog and cat names have been revealed (stock images)

The most popular dog and cat names have been revealed - including Bella, Poppy and Simba
Working out your dog's age has always been simple... or so we thought

Expert claims we've been calculating 'dog years' incorrectly as new chart 'reveals their true age'
Don't miss this chance to say a happy birthday to our brilliant NHS

Happy 72nd birthday NHS! Join Heart for a very special clap on Sunday afternoon
Loan extensions will be extended

Millions of car finance and payday loan borrowers set to be given more time to repay loans
Grant Shapps has revealed that France and Spain are among the 'air bridge' countries

France, Spain and Italy on list of quarantine-free destinations as Government prepare to announce air-bridges

News

Trending on Heart

Josh and Amelia made it to the final of Love Island

Love Island Australia: Are Josh Moss and Amelia Plummer still together now?
Martin Lewis sparks concern he has coronavirus as he reveals he's 'nauseous and weak'

Martin Lewis sparks concern he has coronavirus as he reveals he's 'nauseous and weak'

TV & Movies

Is Casa Amor a part of Love Island Australia?

Love Island Australia: Is there a Casa Amor on season one?

Your need-to-know on Greg Rutherford

Who is Greg Rutherford? Age, girlfriend and net worth revealed

Celebrities

Lilly-Sue is the spitting image of her mum Kerry

Kerry Katona's daughter Lilly-Sue, 17, shocks fans with striking resemblance to her mum
Sue Radford has opened up about burgling nightmare

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford devastated after 'thieves took toy train from son's grave'