Your old Harry Potter books and rare beanie babies could be worth £400k

Are any of these items hiding in your loft? Picture: Getty/PA

By Alice Dear

If you're having a clear out during lockdown, make sure you don't throw out any of these items!

With lockdown forcing us all to be more organised in our homes, it's no surprise people have been taking this time to clear out old lofts, garages and cupboards.

Along the way, lots of families may have stumbled upon old children's books and toys that you just don't have anymore use for.

But before you start shipping these items off to charity shops, make sure you are not throwing away a potentially valuable collectable item.

This Harry Potter book sold for thousands at auction. Picture: PA

While dusty Harry Potter books and Beanie Babies may mean nothing to you now, certain items can rake in a huge amount of cash.

Speaking to The Sun, storage expert Vlatka Lake from Space Station revealed which items you should be looking out for in your clear out.

Complete Harry Potter sets or rare editions of the series can sell for anything between £200 to £40,000, depending on the item, Vlatka says.

Specific Beanie Babies are also very valuable. Picture: Getty

Back in October 2019, a Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone book sold in auction for a huge £57,000.

The book was a 1997 first edition novel, and was described at the time by auctioneers as "the holy grail for collectors".

Beanie Babies can also raise in value over time, with some selling for four times their original price.

A 1997 Princess Diana bear was previously sold for a huge £350,000, and it's not the only valuable toy out there.

It's said that the Peanut the Elephant in royal blue Beanie Baby is also particularly valuable.

Don't throw away all the old lego just yet. Picture: Getty

Another item to look out for is Lego.

Rare lego blocks could be worth a decent amount of money, with some previously selling for 20 times their original price.

For example, a 2007 edition of the Star Wars Millennium Falcon is being sold on Amazon for more than £7,000 at the moment.

