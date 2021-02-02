New rule means landlords can't automatically ban tenants from having pets

By Alice Dear

A new standard tenancy agreement template may mean people with pets can have more variety when it comes to renting.

Landlords will not be able to automatically ban tenants with pets following a change in housing rules.

At the moment, only 7 per cent of private landlords advertise pet-friendly homes, which means people with furry friends struggle to find a property to rent.

It also stops animal-lovers renting from adding a canine or feline to their family home.

However, new rules from the ministry of housing, communities and government have made it harder for landlords to refuse animals.

A new standard tenancy agreement template – which is the recommended contract for landlords to use – has been put together, meaning landlords can't automatically turn pet-owners away.

Instead, landlords will be given 28 days to reply to a written pet request from a tenant, and must give good reason as to why a pet cannot live in the property.

These reasons could include the size of a property, which would make it unsuitable for a dog, for example.

Housing minister Christopher Pincher said: "It can’t be right that only a tiny fraction of landlords advertise pet-friendly properties and in some cases people have had to give up their beloved pets in order to find somewhere to live.

"We are bringing an end to the unfair blanket ban on pets introduced by some landlords."

It has been noted that tenants will still be responsible for their pets and will have to cover any costs if the property is damaged by the animal.

Landlords can also charge higher deposits to tenants moving in with pets, but will still have to fall in the cap of five weeks rent.

