The most popular names for pet cats and dogs in 2020 - including Bella and Lola

The most popular names for cats and dogs have been revealed (stock image). Picture: Getty

Looking for some name inspo for your new pet? Battersea Dogs and Cats home have revealed the most popular names of the year.

If you're looking to add a furry new addition to your family and are struggling to think of a name, you may want to take inspiration from the following list.

Read more: The most-searched for baby names of 2020 revealed - including Luna, Aurora and Milo

Battersea Dogs and Cats Home have compiled the top 10 most common names for dogs and cats given this year, and featured adorable monikers like Bella, Lola and Charlie.

See below for the full list:

Looking for some name inspiration for your new pet? (stock image). Picture: Getty

Top cat and dog names for 2020:

Bella

Lola

Charlie/Charley

Teddy/Teddie

Daisy/Daizy

Lili/Lillie/Lily

Poppy

Coco

Milo

Rosie



Bella topped the list of most popular names for dogs and cats (stock image). Picture: Getty

Staff at Battersea have also revealed a number of more unusual names of pets to have entered their doors this year - including Balthazar the kitten and Audrey Hepburn the cat.

Rebecca Lodder, Battersea Rehoming and Welfare Manager said, according to Metro: "We take in thousands of animals every year, and we definitely notice certain trends with pet names.

Read more: Gavin & Stacey fans are only just realising Smithy’s mum is also Miss Trunchbull in Matilda

"At the moment the most popular names are very traditional and tend to be just two syllables, making it easy to call them to us for a fuss!

"Regardless of the names of our dogs and cats, whether they be traditional or a one-off, each and every rescue animal has their own unique personality, which we celebrate here at Battersea."

NOW READ:

How to make the most of your annual leave in 2021 and turn 23 days into 53 days