The most popular names for pet cats and dogs in 2020 - including Bella and Lola

31 December 2020, 15:50 | Updated: 31 December 2020, 15:54

Looking for some name inspo for your new pet? Battersea Dogs and Cats home have revealed the most popular names of the year.

If you're looking to add a furry new addition to your family and are struggling to think of a name, you may want to take inspiration from the following list.

Battersea Dogs and Cats Home have compiled the top 10 most common names for dogs and cats given this year, and featured adorable monikers like Bella, Lola and Charlie.

See below for the full list:

Top cat and dog names for 2020:

Bella

Lola

Charlie/Charley

Teddy/Teddie

Daisy/Daizy

Lili/Lillie/Lily

Poppy

Coco

Milo

Rosie

Staff at Battersea have also revealed a number of more unusual names of pets to have entered their doors this year - including Balthazar the kitten and Audrey Hepburn the cat.

Rebecca Lodder, Battersea Rehoming and Welfare Manager said, according to Metro: "We take in thousands of animals every year, and we definitely notice certain trends with pet names.

"At the moment the most popular names are very traditional and tend to be just two syllables, making it easy to call them to us for a fuss!

"Regardless of the names of our dogs and cats, whether they be traditional or a one-off, each and every rescue animal has their own unique personality, which we celebrate here at Battersea."

