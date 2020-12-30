Gavin & Stacey fans are only just realising Smithy’s mum is also Miss Trunchbull in Matilda

Miss Trunchbull in Matilda is Smithy’s mum in Gavin & Stacey. Picture: BBC/TriStar Pictures/Jersey Films

Actress Pam Ferris plays both Cath in Gavin & Stacey and Miss Trunchbull in Matilda.

If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably been watching repeats of Gavin & Stacey over the Christmas period.

But after being introduced to Smithy’s mum in season three, many viewers have only just noticed something very familiar about her.

You’ll probably remember Cath as the heavy drinker and narcoleptic who turns up at baby Neil’s christening looking a little worse for wear.

Well it turns out, actress Pam Ferris who plays Smithy’s mum, is also Miss Trunchbull in children’s classic Matilda.

Pam Ferris played Smithy's mum Cath in Gavin & Stacey. Picture: BBC

One person Tweeted: “How did I not know that the actress that plays Miss Trunchbull in Matilda is the same lady that plays Smithy’s mum in Gavin & Stacey?!”

"Will never wrap my head around the fact that Miss Trunchbull and Smithy's mum from Gavin and Stacey are the same person," said another.

While a third wrote: “I was today's years old when I found out the woman who plays Mrs Trunchbull in Matilda, is the same woman who plays Smithy's mum in Gavin & Stacey."

And a fourth added: "How have I only just found out that the actress who played Miss Trunchbull in Matilda also played Smithys mum in Gavin & Stacey. I’m shook."

How did I not know that the actress that plays Miss Trunchbull in Matilda is the same lady that plays Smithy’s mum in Gavin & Stacey?! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Pfr7qtUpTY — James Harker (@James_Harker) December 24, 2020

72-year-old Pam has a long list of acting credits besides Gavin & Stacey and Matilda.

She’s starred in TV shows such as Connie (1985), The Darling Buds of May, Where the Heart Is, Rosemary & Thyme, and played sister Evangelina in Call the Midwife from 2012–2016.

And Pam also played Aunt Marge in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and headmistress Mrs. Bevan in 2009 film Nativity!.

Meanwhile, in other Gavin & Stacey news, Mick Shipman actor Larry Lamb recently urged James Corden and Ruth Jones to create more episodes.

The 73-year-old - who plays Mick Shipman - said it is ‘highly unlikely’ this is the last we’ve seen on the hit BBC sitcom, which is written by James and Ruth.

Larry returned to the show as Mick in the one-off Christmas special last year, which went down a storm with fans and was watched by a whopping 11.1 million people.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, the 65-year-old said: "After how well the Christmas special went down last year, it's highly unlikely there won't be more.

"We're all ready, but when it'll be, that's up to James [Corden], Ruth Jones and the BBC.”

