Gavin and Stacey’s Larry Lamb says cast are 'all ready' to film more episodes

22 December 2020, 13:33

Larry Lamb gave a major update on Gavin and Stacey's return
Picture: BBC/ITV

Mick Shipman actor Larry Lamb has said he wants to film more Gavin and Stacey.

Larry Lamb has urged James Corden and Ruth Jones to create more episodes of Gavin & Stacey.

The 73-year-old - who plays Mick Shipman - said it is ‘highly unlikely’ this is the last we’ve seen on the hit BBC sitcom, which is written by James and Ruth.

Larry returned to the show as Mick in the one-off Christmas special last year, which went down a storm with fans and was watched by a whopping 11.1 million people.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, the 65-year-old said: "After how well the Christmas special went down last year, it's highly unlikely there won't be more.

Larry Lamb plays Mick Shipman in Gavin and Stacey
Picture: BBC

"We're all ready, but when it'll be, that's up to James [Corden], Ruth Jones and the BBC.”

Read More: BBC confirm Gavin and Stacey will return following epic Christmas special

He then joked: “I just hope they knock another one out before I'm dead. That or they can start at the graveside."

This comes after James Corden - who plays Smithy - told the Metro Gavin & Stacey’s story isn’t over just yet.

He said: "I don't know, is the answer. I honestly don't," he said. "We're all on a WhatsApp text group.

"All of us... and Matt [Horne] and Jo [Page] did a special radio show for BBC Wales the other day that will go out on Christmas. And we all contributed to that somewhat."

Revealing that he and Ruth were ‘always talking’ he continued: "I hope so much we do it. The next one will really be the last, final part."

However, it looks like the final instalment could be a while off yet, as James said 2020 has been too stressful to write.

He added: "So we'll cross that bridge when we get to it. But I promise you, we won't lead you over that bridge unless we think it will be worth the journey," he said.

Gavin and Stacey ran for three seasons between 2007 and 2010 and returned at Christmas for a one-off special on BBC One.

