BBC confirm Gavin and Stacey will return following epic Christmas special

We haven't seen the last of Gavin and Stacey. Picture: BBC

By Alice Dear

Gavin and Stacey fans are rejoicing after it was confirmed the show will return for future episodes.

Gavin and Stacey fans were left overjoyed last Christmas when the BBC comedy returned for a one-off festive special.

While we may not be getting another Christmas episode this year (2020 continues to disappoint), we have been given some hope the show will be returning for more episodes.

Gavin and Stacey will be returning to our screens 'one day'. Picture: BBC

Director of TV at the BBC, Charlotte Moore, was the one who dropped the bombshell, saying that a Christmas special "wasn't something that was going to happen this year", before adding "one day".

This news has been welcomed with open arms after the Christmas special left us with a huge cliffhanger.

The 2019 Christmas special was a hit with Gavin and Stacey fans. Picture: BBC

In the hour-long episode, we met Smithy's new girlfriend, Sonia, who he was planning on proposing to.

However, things took an unexpected turn when the show ended with Nessa proposing to Smithy instead.

With a cliffhanger like that, it's hard to not be dying for more Gavin and Stacey news in our lives.

The Christmas special ended with a huge cliffhanger as Nessa proposed to Smithy. Picture: BBC

The latest news has got fans very excited, with many taking to Twitter to share their glee.

One person wrote: "New Gavin and Stacey episodes is the best thing to happen since the Christmas special last year."

Another added: "THE BBC CONFIRMING WE’RE GONNA GET FUTURE EPISODES OF GAVIN AND STACEY?!? WE’LL FINALLY FIND OUT IF SMITHY SAID YES OR NOT AHHHHH."

