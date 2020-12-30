How to make the most of your annual leave in 2021 and turn 23 days into 53 days

How to maximise your annual leave in 2021. Picture: Getty Images

There is a clever hack to maximise your time off in 2021 by using the Bank Holidays wisely.

As we head into 2021, we’re all hoping for something which will look slightly more ‘normal’ in a few months time.

And after a year of lockdowns, many Brits will be looking forward to spending more time with their loved ones and maybe even enjoying a holiday or staycation.

So, looking ahead to the next calendar year, there are actually a few clever diary hacks which mean you can turn 23 days of annual leave in 53 days to make up for lost time.

According to The Points Guy UK, you can maximise your Bank Holidays by taking most of your days off in April, May and August.

You could more than double your annual leave days. Picture: Getty Images

Content director Nicky previously explained to Glamour that if you take eight days off in March and April, that will equate to 16 days holiday.

The plan will only work if you work Monday to Friday and get bank holidays off. So, if you tend to work shift patterns and weekends, unfortunately this plan won’t work.

Here’s the dates to book:

April 2021: You can book off eight days in exchange for a 16 day holiday.

Take off 29, 30, 31 March and 1, 6, 7, 8, 9 April to make the most of the Bank Holidays on April 2 and 5.

May 2021: If you take off four days, you can get a nine day break... twice!

Take annual leave on May 4, 5, 6 and 7 to enjoy the Bank Holiday of May 3.

Book off 1, 2, 3, 4 June and get 29 May - 6 June.

August 2021: Book off four days for a nine day holiday in September. Take off August 31, and September 1, 2 and 3 to make the most of the August 30 Bank Holiday.

December 2021: Take 3 days off for a 10 day holiday.

Book off 29, 30, 31 December and get 25 December – Monday 3rd January.

More good news, Brits can look forward to another Bank Holiday in 2022 after the Government announced we’ll be getting one extra day to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on June 3.

Check out a full list of the 2021 Bank Holidays in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland:

Bank Holidays in England and Wales in 2021

1 January Friday New Year’s Day

2 April Friday Good Friday

5 April Monday Easter Monday

3 May Monday Early May bank holiday

31 May Monday Spring bank holiday

30 August Monday Summer bank holiday

27 December Monday Christmas Day (substitute day)

28 December Tuesday Boxing Day (substitute day)

Bank Holidays in Scotland in 2021

1 January Friday New Year’s Day

4 January Monday 2nd January (substitute day)

2 April Friday Good Friday

3 May Monday Early May bank holiday

31 May Monday Spring bank holiday

2 August Monday Summer bank holiday

30 November Tuesday St Andrew’s Day

27 December Monday Christmas Day (substitute day)

28 December Tuesday Boxing Day (substitute day)

Bank Holidays in Northern Ireland in 2021

1 January Friday New Year’s Day

17 March Wednesday St Patrick’s Day

2 April Friday Good Friday

5 April Monday Easter Monday

3 May Monday Early May bank holiday

31 May Monday Spring bank holiday

12 July Monday Battle of the Boyne (Orangemen’s Day)

30 August Monday Summer bank holiday

27 December Monday Christmas Day (substitute day)

28 December Tuesday Boxing Day (substitute day)

