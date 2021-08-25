This wine merchant will pay you to review bottles of Prosecco

If you love Prosecco, you'll love this job opportunity. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Think there's no such thing as a dream job? Well, if you love Prosecco then this role might just change your mind.

Would you like to get paid to taste different bottles of Prosecco and pass judgement on the quality of the fizz? We thought so.

There is currently a wine merchant based in Hull looking for the 'World's First Prosecco Taster', and applications are still open for the role.

House of Townend are advertising for someone with an "exquisite palate" to help review a range of fizz, reporting back on the taste, texture and length.

The chosen person will have to sample a range of the merchant's finest Prosecco and sparkling wine, and review the primary, secondary and tertiary aromas as well as suggest key areas of improvement to the team.

The role requires you to give feedback on a number of bottles of Prosecco. Picture: Getty

House of Townend explain on their website that the person will be “working with the innovation and customer service team as well as overseeing the new product selection for sparkling wine”.

Think you're perfect for this job? Well, the company have specified that they are looking for someone with a "deep passion and love for wine" with "a vivid imagination" and who is "well versed in the language and art of tasting".

Applications are still open, and will remain open until September 8, and just require your name, age and email address.

If chosen, your role will start later in September, and will start with a package of six free bottles of Prosecco to your door, ready for you to start tasting.

As far as how much the job pays, the company have not specified, although they do explain on the application that the role is "a fixed-term contract for 1 month, with a highly competitive rate reflective of wine tasting experience".

But, don't worry, this role can sit alongside any other full-time work you have.

People applying must have a love for wine and able to review six bottles of Prosecco in two weeks. Picture: Getty

You can apply for the job here, but beware, they've warned that people who experience "wine headaches" need not apply. That's us out of the running then.

