Mum discovers genius school trouser hack that means kids won't grow out of them all year

M&S have saved the day with this amazing grow-proof hem. Picture: Facebook/Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK/M&S/Getty

By Alice Dear

As it turns out, there has been an answer to our children growing out of their school uniforms too quickly and costing us a fortune – and it's been under our noses the entire time.

With summer holidays in full swing for kids across the UK, the thought of returning to the classroom in September is a distant thought for them.

However, for parents who want to be prepared for their children's return to school in a months time, they're already shopping for the start of term's school uniforms.

And if you've ever been shopping for uniforms for your kids, you know how expensive and difficult it can be – especially when your kids are growing faster than you can keep up with.

Well, there is an answer to our uniform woes – and as it turns out it was under our noses the entire time.

The school trousers have a built in hem which can be let down as your child grows. Picture: M&S

The mum shared her amazement at the trick hidden in the M&S trousers. Picture: Facebook/Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK

One mum has bought to light the fact that M&S sell school trousers for children with a 'grow-proof hem'.

In other words, the trousers have been made with extra length at the bottom, which can be let down simply through picking the hem and pressing.

On the label of a pair of Ultimate Skinny Leg trousers, which the mum photographed and posted on Facebook, the label reads: "Just Unpick and press for an extra 3 cm, so they last all year."

M&S show you on their website how easy it is to let the hems down. Picture: M&S

Posting the pictures on Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, the mum wrote: "I don't know why it has taken me this long to notice this. I always get M&S school pants too. But how fab is this!!

"I've just checked the boys old pants too and they all have them, which is a bit annoying because I bought new ones when they didn't fit. BUTTTTT fantastic for next year!"

M&S currently have the boys' and girls' two pack school trousers in stock online in sizes two to 18 years, with the grow-proof hem.

They come in black, navy and grey and cost £11-£17.