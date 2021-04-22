Dad demands babysitter pays £1,500 to replace the guitar HIS child broke

One dad has asked for compensation from his babysitter to pay for a new guitar.

A dad has been slammed after he asked his babysitter to pay him compensation after his three-year-old child broke one of his guitars.

Taking to Reddit, the man explained that he and his wife use the same 19-year-old babysitter to look after their little one while they are working.

He went on to say that he has a rule whereby his daughter is only allowed in the living room and playroom.

But while the babysitter was looking after the three-year-old she managed to pull one of his valuable guitars off the wall in a room she wasn’t supposed to be in.

"The babysitter I guess had an emergency herself and had to be on the phone for 20 minutes,” he said.

“For some reason, she decided to take the call outside, her rationale was it was private and didn't want our child to listen in."

He then went on to say: “In those 20 minutes, our daughter was able to move the couch to the living room gate, scale the gate, head into the basement, and pull one of my guitars off the wall.”

The neck of the instrument was badly damaged and needs to be replaced, with the dad insisting a repaire would "severely impact its value".

Instead, the anonymous man is asking his babysitter to replace it altogether with a new guitar which costs £1,575 ($2,200).

Asking for advice, he added: "Her parents are telling us we're responsible, she's offering only to have babysat for free, our friends are saying we're too harsh, but it was her responsibility, right?"

And it seems like people are divided by the story, with one writing: "Your stuff, your kid, your problem.

“You should have insurance for the guitar if it's so valuable and you should have it somewhere your kid can't get to.

“It wasn't great that she took the phone call outside, but there's always a moment when you blink or go to the bathroom."

Another wrote: “Your kid could damage it while you’re home and there's no babysitter, too.

“What are you gonna do - take it out of her future pay checks when she’s old enough to start earning? Child-proof your house or accept the risks."

A third added: “I babysat pretty regularly growing up and these parents sound like my worst nightmare.

“Even if a kid is pretty awful or breaks something, in my experience the parents are understanding because they’re familiar with their kids’ behaviour.”

But some users were more understanding, with another adding: "Most likely explanation is the sitter didn't shut the gate when she left the room. The sitter is supposed to be supervising the child."

