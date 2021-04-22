Line Of Duty fans ‘expose’ Chris Lomax as ‘secret bent copper’ after spotting mugshot clue

22 April 2021, 10:52

Line of Duty fans think Chris Lomax is 'bent'
Line of Duty fans think Chris Lomax is 'bent'. Picture: BBC
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Fans of Line of Duty thinks they’ve identified another bent copper on DCI Jo Davidson’s team.

Let’s face it, none of us know who the secret Fourth Person is in Line of Duty.

There's a theory Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) could be an undercover OCG member, and some fans have even pointed the finger at Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure).

But another team member has now come under fire, after some viewers spotted something suspicious about none other than Detective Sergeant Chris Lomax (Perry Fitzpatrick).

During Sunday’s episode, AC-12’s Chloe Bishop (Shalom Brune-Franklin) was investigating the death of Lawrence Christopher, a black man killed in police custody in 2003.

While discussing the gang members involved in the death, Chloe showed Hastings and Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) a photo of their mugshots.

Read More: Shock Line Of Duty theories claim Kate Fleming is H

And viewers are convinced they spotted a young Chris in the line-up, with one pointing out the resemblance and writing: "Seriously has no one else genuinely spotted this? Was the first thing I noticed."

To which another fan replied: "Yep I spotted that too. Although there are a lot of red herrings. So it’s possible that he isn’t a bad guy.”

Someone else then replied: "Very true. Though it directly connects him to Tommy Hunter’s son.

“And it gives him a motive for Gail Vella’s murder as he wants to keep his past a secret.”

If that wasn’t enough to convince you, a picture of Lomax also seemingly appeared on AC-12’s photowall.

His shot was pinned alongside photos of murder suspects PS Farida Jatri, Terry Boyle and Carl Banks. Does this mean Steve, Vicky and Hastings are already on to him?

DS Chris Lomax is seemingly on AC-12's picture wall
DS Chris Lomax is seemingly on AC-12's picture wall. Picture: BBC

“Mother of God! Why is DS Chris Lomax on AC-12’s photo wall?” said one person on Twitter, while another wrote: “Chris Lomax appears to be on the pin board at AC-12.”

Elsewhere in Sunday's episode, it was revealed DCI Jo Davidson (Kelly MacDonald) is related to former OCG gang leader Tommy Hunter.

And the final scene saw Ryan Pilkington (Gregory Piper) and Kate in a dramatic standoff, both pointing guns at one another.

After Jo tricked Kate into meeting her in a deserted car park, evil Ryan emerged from the shadows.

The young officer then pulled out a gun on Kate and threatened to kill her before two gunshots were heard and the screen went black.

Now Read: Line of Duty fans think they’ve worked out who survives tense cliffhanger thanks to old trailer

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The full Celebrity Masterchef line up has been revealed

Celebrity Masterchef 2021 full line-up - including Katie Price and Joe Swash
Holly Willoughby is away from This Morning this week

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today and when will she be back?

This Morning

Helen George plays Trixie in Call the Midwife

Who is Call The Midwife’s Helen George? Age, career and husband revealed
Tracie Bennett plays Sharon Bentley in Coronation Street

Who is Sharon Bentley in Coronation Street? And what else has Tracie Bennett been in?
Barbara Knox has played Rita in Coronation Street for decades

How old is Rita from Coronation Street? And how long has Barbara Knox been on the soap?

Trending on Heart

Coleen Nolan spotted something unusual in a picture her friend sent her

Coleen Nolan reveals she uncovered dating site Catfish after noticing odd reflection
Janine Butcher is returning to EastEnders

EastEnders villain Janine Butcher returning after seven years as part of 'explosive storyline'
Who plays Johnny in Ackley Bridge?

Who plays Johnny in Ackley Bridge?

Who plays Martin in Ackley Bridge?

Who plays Martin in Ackley Bridge and what else has he been in?
Wetherspoons will reopen 44 new branches next week

Wetherspoons to open 44 more pubs in England next week - is your local on the list?

Lifestyle