Line Of Duty fans ‘expose’ Chris Lomax as ‘secret bent copper’ after spotting mugshot clue

Line of Duty fans think Chris Lomax is 'bent'. Picture: BBC

By Naomi Bartram

Fans of Line of Duty thinks they’ve identified another bent copper on DCI Jo Davidson’s team.

Let’s face it, none of us know who the secret Fourth Person is in Line of Duty.

There's a theory Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) could be an undercover OCG member, and some fans have even pointed the finger at Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure).

But another team member has now come under fire, after some viewers spotted something suspicious about none other than Detective Sergeant Chris Lomax (Perry Fitzpatrick).

During Sunday’s episode, AC-12’s Chloe Bishop (Shalom Brune-Franklin) was investigating the death of Lawrence Christopher, a black man killed in police custody in 2003.

While discussing the gang members involved in the death, Chloe showed Hastings and Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) a photo of their mugshots.

And viewers are convinced they spotted a young Chris in the line-up, with one pointing out the resemblance and writing: "Seriously has no one else genuinely spotted this? Was the first thing I noticed."

To which another fan replied: "Yep I spotted that too. Although there are a lot of red herrings. So it’s possible that he isn’t a bad guy.”

Someone else then replied: "Very true. Though it directly connects him to Tommy Hunter’s son.

“And it gives him a motive for Gail Vella’s murder as he wants to keep his past a secret.”

If that wasn’t enough to convince you, a picture of Lomax also seemingly appeared on AC-12’s photowall.

His shot was pinned alongside photos of murder suspects PS Farida Jatri, Terry Boyle and Carl Banks. Does this mean Steve, Vicky and Hastings are already on to him?

DS Chris Lomax is seemingly on AC-12's picture wall. Picture: BBC

“Mother of God! Why is DS Chris Lomax on AC-12’s photo wall?” said one person on Twitter, while another wrote: “Chris Lomax appears to be on the pin board at AC-12.”

Elsewhere in Sunday's episode, it was revealed DCI Jo Davidson (Kelly MacDonald) is related to former OCG gang leader Tommy Hunter.

And the final scene saw Ryan Pilkington (Gregory Piper) and Kate in a dramatic standoff, both pointing guns at one another.

After Jo tricked Kate into meeting her in a deserted car park, evil Ryan emerged from the shadows.

The young officer then pulled out a gun on Kate and threatened to kill her before two gunshots were heard and the screen went black.

