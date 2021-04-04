Who is Ryan Pilkington in Line of Duty?

Ryan Pilkington is played by Gregory Piper in Line of Duty. Picture: BBC

Who is Line of Duty’s Ryan and where do you recognise him from? Here’s what we know…

Line of Duty is finally back on our screens with a brand new series.

This time around, the OCG (organised crime group) is even more dangerous, with youngest member Ryan Pilkington infiltrating the police force.

Fans of the show will remember Ryan from season five of Line of Duty, as he began his training as a police officer.

But the actor who plays him - Gregory Piper - was just 12 or 13 years old when he made his debut.

So, who is Ryan Pilkington and when did he first join Line of Duty? Find out everything…

Ryan Pilkington was part of the OCG in season five of Line of Duty. Picture: BBC

Who is Ryan Pilkington in Line of Duty?

Eagle-eyed viewers will know Ryan Pilkington has been part of the show since the very first series back in 2011.

At the time, he was involved in a criminal gang and delivered burner phones and drugs while riding around on his BMX bike.

As well as terrorising an old man called Alf Butterfield, he also exploited Terry Boyle and spent a lot of time in his flat.

When DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) was kidnapped by criminal Tommy Hunter, Ryan attempted to cut Steve’s fingers off with a pair of bolt cutters but was arrested.

Ryan Pilkington first appeared on Line of Duty in 2011. Picture: BBC

He was then interviewed by DC Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) where he admitted to delivering burner phones, but was later taken home by the police.

In season five, Ryan was back as one of John Corbett’s (Stephen Graham) gang.

He was the ruthless OCG member who slit John’s throat after the undercover cop fell into the trap set by the other members.

It was then revealed that Ryan was accepted for training as a Student Police Officer and he now works under new officer Joanna Davidson, played by Kelly McDonald.

His identity in the gang was hidden by fellow member Lisa McQueen - allowing him to be accepted for training as a Student Police Officer.

Speaking about bringing back Gregory Piper’s character, writer Jed Mercurio said: “I want to ask the audience a question.

“Did anybody spot who one of the organised crime gang were? Did anybody spot…? The little kid from series one! The kid who was 12 or 13 riding around on that BMX bike!”

