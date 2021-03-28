Line of Duty season 6 cast: Who plays DS Chris Lomax and what do we know about Perry Fitzpatrick?

Perry Fitzpatrick is starring in Line of Duty. Picture: BBC/Instagram/Carnival Films and Perfect World Pictures

Who is new Line of Duty actor Perry Fitzpatrick and who did he play in Downton Abbey? Here’s what we know…

Our favourite anti-corruption officers are back this Spring as Line of Duty returns.

But as Ted Hastings, Kate Fleming and Steve Arnott take on their latest investigation, there are a few new faces hanging around AC-12.

One of them being DS Chris Lomax who is played by seasoned actor Perry Fitzpatrick.

So, who is Perry Fitzpatrick and what other TV shows has he been in? Find out everything…

How old is Perry Fitzpatrick?

Perry Fitzpatrick is 37-years-old and was born in Nottingham.

Perry Fitzpatrick plays DS Chris Lomax in Line of Duty. Picture: Getty Images

While this is his first appearance on Line of Duty, Perry is already good friends with DI Kate Fleming actress Vicky McClure.

The pair both attended The Television Workshop in their home city of Nottingham.

Perry insists there has never been any romance between the pair off-screen but said their characters could get close on the show.

He recently told The Sun: “We’re not entirely sure where our characters are going to end up and what we’re going to do ourselves. We get drip-fed the scripts, we don’t get given the entire story all at one go.

“But me and Vicki, we’ve been best mates for 20-odd years and, no, we’ve never gone out with each other.

“We’re so close, we’re more like brother and sister and our families know each other, so I think it would be weird if we did.

“We know each other so well, we’ve been friends since we were 11 and we trust each other so much. And her partner, Jonny Owen is great, we’re good friends too.”

What else has Perry Fitzpatrick been in?

TV fans will recognise Perry for playing Chris Webster in the Downton Abbey Movie, who takes Thomas Barrow to a secret gay nightclub before they are arrested.

He has also had roles in This Is England '90 (2015) and I Am (2019), and previously played a Guard in Peaky Blinders.

Perry also starred alongside Vicky as her on-screen husband in Channel 4’s 2019 drama I Am Nicola.

Is Perry Fitzpatrick married?

It is unknown whether Perry is single or has a partner as he likes to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. He also doesn’t have Instagram.

