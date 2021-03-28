Line of Duty season 6 cast: Who plays DCI Ian Buckells and what do we know about Nigel Boyle?

Nigel Boyle plays DCI Ian Buckells in Line of Duty. Picture: BBC

How old is Nigel Boyle and who did he play in Coronation Street? Here's what we know about the Line of Duty actor...

Line of Duty is finally back on our screens, and we’re all excited to see the return of Ted Hastings, Kate Fleming and Steve Arnott.

But one of the series’ unsung heroes has to be DCI Buckells, who first appeared all the way back in the first season.

Fans of the show might remember Buckells was originally brought in to replace Tony Gates (Lennie James) on the investigation into Jackie Laverty's disappearance.

He then returned in series four to step in for Roz Huntley (Thandie Newton) when she was pulled off Operation Trapdoor.

And he is now back for the latest series to help the force in their latest investigation.

Nigel Boyle previously appeared in The Inbetweeners. Picture: Channel 4

But how much do we know about the actor who plays Buckells? Find out everything…

How old is Nigel Boyle?

Nigel Boyle is 41-years-old and has been on the acting scene for years.

The star grew up in Birmingham and is the youngest of four siblings, but he now lives in London with his family.

What else has Nigel Boyle been in?

Nigel has had a long list of TV credits to his name, including Peaky Blinders and the series finale of Steve Coogan's This Time with Alan Partridge.

Nigel Boyle has also had two roles in Coronation Street, playing a Solicitor employed by David and Kylie Platt in March 2012.

In June 2015, he also played Joe, a friend of Luke Britton's who sold fake designer clothing.

Other TV appearances include Home Fires, Humans and The Enfield Haunting, The Inbetweeners, Peep Show and Casualty.

Is Nigel Boyle married?

Nigel has a wife Lainy and the pair share two sons together, Finnian and Declan, but he rarely shares photos on them on social media.

