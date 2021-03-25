Full list of Line Of Duty acronyms explained - from CHIS to PNC

Line of Duty is back on BBC, but viewers are confused. Picture: BBC

By Naomi Bartram

What do MIT, AC, PNC and TA mean in Line of Duty? Your complete guide to police acronyms...

Line of Duty is finally back on BBC One, with crime fighting trio Superintendent Ted Hastings, DI Kate Fleming and DS Steve Arnott taking on a new case.

But while we we're all very excited to see AC-12 again, there are a few moments which continue to leave viewers scratching their heads.

Mainly at the mention of CHIS, PNC and MIT...

So, as we sit down to watch another episode of the BBC crime drama, let’s take a look at all the acronyms we’ve learnt so far.

Line of Duty season 6 is airing on BBC. Picture: BBC

Line of Duty acronyms

CHIS - Covert Human Intelligence Source

MIT - Murder Investigation Team

PNC - Police National Computer

TA - Tactical Advisor

AC-12 – Anti-Corruption Unit 12

ARU - Armed Response Unit

ARV - Armed Response Vehicle

AFO - Authorised Firearms Officer

TFC - Tactical Firearms Commander

AM - Active Message

Sit Rep - Situation Report

SIO - Senior Investigating Officer

DIR - Digital Interview Recorder

UCO - Undercover Officer.

B&E - Breaking and entering

CID - Criminal Investigation Department

CIS - Crime Information System

CPS - Crown Prosecution Service

MIT - Major incident team

NCS - National Crime Squad

Fahrenheit - AC-12's codeword for 'shoot to kill' - this is different for each police operation.

Police rankings

DC - Detective Constable (cops who have passed their detective exams get a “D” instead of “P” before their rank)

DS - Detective Sergeant

DI - Detective Inspector

DCI - Detective Chief Inspector

Det Supt - Detective Superintendent

DCS - Detective Chief Superintendent

ACC - Assistant Chief Constable

DCC - Detective Chief Constable

CC - Chief Constable

If you can’t remember all those, then don’t worry because even newcomer Kelly Macdonald, who plays DCI Jo Davidson, revealed she struggled at the start.

She explained: “There would be certain acronyms that we would discuss at the time.

“In hair and makeup, they had a list pinned up, which was quite helpful, I found, of all the acronyms and what everything stood for. I’m not brilliant at [remembering them], but I sort of get by.”

