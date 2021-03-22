Line of Duty season 6: What are the viewing figures and how many people are watching?

22 March 2021, 14:48

The viewing figures for Line of Duty season 6 are huge
The viewing figures for Line of Duty season 6 are huge. Picture: BBC

What are the viewing figures for Line of Duty season 6? Here's how many people are tuning in to the BBC drama...

Line of Duty season 6 has finally kicked off on BBC One, and it is living up to all our expectations.

There’s already been tense car chases, robberies and a whole load of CHIS talk…

But while Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) are all anyone can talk about, how many of us actually tuned in?

Here’s everything we know about the Line of Duty viewing figures…

What are the Line of Duty viewing figures?

The first episode of Line of Duty’s sixth season pulled in a record audience of 9.56 million, according to overnight BARB figures supplied by overnights.tv.

Line of Duty season 6 is airing on BBC
Line of Duty season 6 is airing on BBC. Picture: BBC

The police corruption drama's series five opener drew in a peak audience of over 8 million viewers, with an average of 7.8 million watching the entire episode.

Read More: Line of Duty season 5 recap: What happened at the end of the last series of Line of Duty?

By the finale in 2019, the last episode drew in 9.1 million viewers.

At the time, this made it the most-watched drama in terms of overnight ratings since the Bodyguard finale, which was also written by Jed Mercurio.

However, the first episode of the sixth series hasn’t beaten the viewing figures for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Winfrey, which was watched by a whopping 11.3M viewers on ITV.

Meanwhile. Line Of Duty stars Vicky McClure, Adrian Dunbar, and Martin Compston were back as the anti-corruption unit AC-12.

And this time around Shalom Brune-Franklin has joined them as Chloe Bishop, while Kelly Macdonald is guest lead Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson.

Speaking about her latest role in Line of Duty, Kelly said she couldn’t miss out on the opportunity to play a character with ‘an incredible story’.

She said: “Davidson is enigmatic, a bit of a mystery and hard to pinpoint.

“People don’t know whether they can trust her or not and that carries on throughout the show…”

Line Of Duty continues Sundays at 9pm on BBC One.

Now Read: How to watch every series of Line of Duty online

