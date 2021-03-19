How to watch every series of Line of Duty online

Watch old series' of Line of Duty online. Picture: BBC

How can I watch series 5 of Line of Duty and is it on catch up?

Line of Duty is back on our screens after two years of waiting.

The sixth series was delayed after the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to filming back in March 2020.

Yep, now viewers can finally find out the answer to all their questions, like who the final H is and what is evil Ryan Pilkington planning.

But if you need to refresh your memory on all that went down in series five, or you haven't’ seen any Line of Duty before (where have you been?!), here’s how you can catch up online…

How can I catch up on Line of Duty?

It’s good news, because you can catch up on all five seasons of Line of Duty on BBC iPlayer.

And if that wasn’t enough, season 5 is also on Netflix.

Back to the latest season, and DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure), DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) and their boss Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) are back as crime fighting trio AC-12.

And there are also some new additions to the team including DCI Joanne Davidson (Kelly Macdonald) and DC Chloe Bishop (Shalom Brune-Franklin).

Kelly Macdonald plays DCI Joanne Davidson in Line of Duty. Picture: BBC

Speaking about her latest role in Line of Duty, Kelly said she couldn’t miss out on the opportunity to play a character with ‘an incredible story’.

She said: “Davidson is enigmatic, a bit of a mystery and hard to pinpoint.

“People don’t know whether they can trust her or not and that carries on throughout the show…”

Shalom also recently revealed that she didn’t tell anyone about her audition for Line of Duty.

“Everyone waiting to audition was buzzing. When I found out DC Bishop was a new member of AC-12, my excitement went through the roof,” she told Radio Times.

She added: “I didn’t tell anyone I was up for the part, as my friends and family would have started interrogating me.”

