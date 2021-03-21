Who is Line of Duty's Adrian Dunbar? Age, career and wife revealed

Adrian Dunbar plays Superintendent Ted Hastings in Line of Duty. Picture: BBC/PA Images/Getty Images

Where is Ted Hastings actor Adrian Dunbar from and what else has he been in? Here's what we know about the Line of Duty star...

Line of Duty is back with an action-packed new series full of dramatic car chases, tense cliff hangers, and hopefully the real identity of H.

And after he found himself in the firing line during season five, now Superintendent Ted Hastings is back in charge of AC-12.

But while we have got to know his no-nonsense character pretty well over the past eight years, let’s find out a little bit more about the actor who plays him…

So, who is Adrian Dunbar, where is he from and who is his wife?

How old is Adrian Dunbar?

Adrian was born on August 1 1958, making him 62-years-old.

The actor was brought up in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, in Northern Ireland and he is the eldest of seven siblings.

Kicking off his career in showbiz at a young age, Adrian went to Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London.

What else has Adrian Dunbar been in?

With a long career in acting, Adrian has appeared in a long list of films including My Left Foot, The Crying Game and The General.

Adrian Dunbar starred in Virgin Media One series Blood. Picture: Virgin Media

He has also had leading roles in the films Triggermen, Shooters, How Harry Became A Tree, Richard III and The Last Confession of Alexander Pearce.

His TV credits include A Touch of Frost, Inspector Morse, Kidnapped, Murphy's Law, Murder in Mind and Ashes to Ashes.

In 2014, the Irish star also played the title character in a BBC comedy drama Walter and Jim Hogan in the Virgin Media Television original drama Blood.

Meanwhile, Adrian is a star of the stage and has appeared in productions such as The Shaughraun and Exiles at Dublin's Abbey Theatre and Real Dreams and The Danton Affair at the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Adrian Dunbar and his wife Anna Nygh. Picture: Getty Images

In 2008, he also starred in and co-directed Brendan at the Chelsea by Janet Behan, playing Brendan Behan.

Is Adrian Dunbar married?

Adrian got married to his wife, Anna Nygh in 1986.

The couple’s daughter, Madeleine was born in 1987 and Anna also has a son from a previous relationship.

Anna is best known for her roles in Arms and the Man (1983), Sweeney 2 (1978) and Bugs (1995).

