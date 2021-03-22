Line of Duty fans spot continuity blunder during tense robbery scene

Some eagle-eyed Line of Duty viewers noticed a small error during one scene.

Line of Duty was finally back on our screens on Sunday evening with an action-packed start to the sixth series.

Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) returned to tackle the UK’s corrupt coppers.

But while the first episode of the latest season had us on the edge of our seats, fans of the show were all talking about the same thing.

Besides trying to work out what on earth CHIS means, viewers spotted a small continuity error during a robbery scene.

Can’t be the only one who noticed the car change between shots? 🤔 #LineOfDuty #BMW pic.twitter.com/Wpa7TOT6v2 — Ryan Pearce 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ryanpearce1997) March 21, 2021

The stars of the show were seen heading to the robbery in two BMW cars being led by new character Joanne Davidson, played by Kelly MacDonald.

But one of the vehicles was swapped to an older BMW estate, before changing back again.

"Sorry what was with the BMW continuity error on #LineOfDuty ?? Screaming obvious!,” wrote one person on Twitter.

Another said: "Can't be the only one who noticed the car change between shots?"

A third commented: "Line of Duty, was thinking, that's strange they're using a 10+ yo BMW E61 and then mysteriously it changes to a 2020 model with same plates".

Kelly Macdonald plays DCI Joanne Davidson in Line of Duty. Picture: BBC

While a fourth added: "When did the convoy suddenly ditch one of their BMW G20 three series model for an 5 series E60 and then back again?"

To be honest, we didn’t notice it all because we were totally gripped by the outcome of the dangerous robbery.

Meanwhile, Kelly joined the cast as the latest boss leading an unsolved murder case alongside DS Fleming.

And avid Disney fans couldn’t help but recognise DCI Davidson's voice, as she previously played Princess Merida in Brave.

One fan said: "When I hear Kelly Macdonald I just hear her as Merida from Brave."

While another agreed: "I can’t hear Kelly MacDonald without seeing Merida."

