What does CHIS mean in Line of Duty?

Line of Duty season 6 viewers were confused by the word 'CHIS'. Picture: BBC/Twitter

What is CHIS in Line of Duty and what does it stand for? Here's what we know...

If you’re anything like us, you’ve been waiting for the return of Line of Duty for TWO years, and now it is finally back.

And the action-packed sixth season didn’t disappoint as AC-12 officers Superintendent Ted Hastings, DI Kate Fleming and DS Steve Arnott were back trying to uncover corrupt officers.

But as the drama unfolded, there was one question viewers kept asking - what does the acronym CHIS stand for?

One fan Tweeted: "Be honest. You googled CHIS in the middle."

Kelly Macdonald plays DCI Joanne Davidson in Line of Duty. Picture: BBC

Another wrote: "So, I guess Series 6 of #LineofDuty means we're all ready to collectively ask... What on earth is a chis?"

While a third added: “Good to know I wasn't the only one searching what chis meant. #LineofDuty.”

So, what does CHIS actually mean? Here’s what we know about Line of Duty…

What does Chis mean in Line of Duty?

CHIS stands for Covert Human Intelligence Source.

A person is a CHIS if they establish or maintain a personal or other relationship with a person for covert purposes. Everyone clear now?

This comes as Kelly Macdonald joined the Line of Duty team as DCI Joanne Davidson.

Joanne is the latest boss leading an unsolved murder case, with Detective Inspector Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) on her team.

Speaking about her latest role in Line of Duty, Kelly said she couldn’t miss out on the opportunity to play a character with ‘an incredible story’.

She said: “Davidson is enigmatic, a bit of a mystery and hard to pinpoint.

“People don’t know whether they can trust her or not and that carries on throughout the show…”

Kelly is best known for her roles in films such as Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, where she played Helena Ravenclaw, and Nanny McPhee with the role of Evangeline.

