Line of Duty fans think they’ve worked out who survives tense cliffhanger thanks to old trailer

Kate Fleming was caught in a very dangerous situation in Line of Duty. Picture: BBC

By Naomi Bartram

Line of Duty fans think they've cracked a major cliffhanger by watching an old trailer.

**Warning Line of Duty season 6 spoilers below**

Line of Duty fans were left with their hearts in their mouths on Sunday evening when Kate Fleming got caught in a very dangerous situation.

After agreeing to meet Jo Davidson (Kelly MacDonald) in a very dark carpark, the original AC-12 member soon realised she had been set up.

As Jo got out of the car, Kate (Vicky McClure) was ambushed by evil OCG (organised crime group) member Ryan Pilkington (Gregory Piper).

Things took a dramatic turn when the young police officer then pulled out a gun on Kate and threatened to kill her.

Despite trying to reason with Ryan, viewers were left with an almighty cliffhanger as two gunshots were heard and the screen went black.

But while we're terrified that Kate may be about to meet her end, others have turned into detectives themselves and think an old trailer proves she will survive.

One person claimed on Twitter: "Screen grab from #Lineofduty session 6 @BBC trailer. #katefleming looks p***ed, #jodavidson has her hands in the air. THIS SCENE HASN'T OCCURRED YET. #katefleming lives for at least 1 more episode."

Another echoed: "From the glimpse of the trailer which shows Kate alive, Jo has her hands up and Ryans probably dead.

"Is Kate reaching for her gun in anger bc Jo is setting her up to look like the one who tried to kill them? #LineOfDuty"

While a third added: “I mean, Kate cannot be dead! We haven't yet seen the scene from the trailer where she holds her hands up, right? OMG, the mind games, I cannot take it anymore! #LineOfDuty.”

Although a fourth pointed out that Line of Duty writer Jed Mercurio is known to ‘use red herrings’, so there is no way of knowing whether Kate survives.

Luckily, she does have one thing on her side as her pals Steve and Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) were last seen running out of the police station to find Kate.

Let’s hope AC-12 has something up their sleeve…

