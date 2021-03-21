How old is Line of Duty's Vicky McLure and what else has she been in?

Vicky McClure plays DI Kate Fleming in Line of Duty. Picture: Instagram/BBC

Who is DS Kate Fleming actress Vicky McClure? The Line of Duty star's age, career and fiancé revealed...

Try to stay calm people, but Line of Duty is finally back on our screens with an action packed new series.

The sixth season of the BBC police drama will see DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure), DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) and Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) back as anti-corruption unit AC-12.

But while we know a lot about the characters on screen, let’s find out more about Kate Fleming actress Vicky McClure.

How old is Vicky McClure?

Vicky was born on 8 May 1983, making her 37-years-old. She grew up in the Wollaton area of Nottingham with her parents and older sister, Jenny.

Interested in show business from a young age, Vicky took dance lessons from the age of three and auditioned for the Central Junior Television Workshop at 11.

While she didn’t get through at first, she was later recalled after another child dropped out.

What else has Vicky McClure been in?

As well as her role as Detective Inspector Kate Fleming in Line of Duty, Vicky is best known for playing Lol Jenkins in Shane Meadows' film This Is England (2006).

She also played the same character in the Channel 4 sequel mini-series This is England '86 (2010), This Is England '88 (2011), and This Is England '90 (2015).

Vicky McClure played Lol Jenkins in This is England. Picture: Warp Films/Film4 Productions

She won the RTS Award and British Academy Television Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Lol in This is England '86 in 2011.

Other TV credits include Karen White in ITV's Broadchurch, and starred in other shows other such as in Filth and Wisdom (2008), Hummingbird (2013), Svengali (2013), and The Replacement (2017).

Is Vicky McClure married?

Line of Duty's Vicky got engaged to producer Jonny Owen, 49, in December 2017.

The pair met while shooting his film Svengali in 2012 and now live together in Nottingham.

Vicky has since opened up about her wedding being put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We didn't get married, but we haven't even booked it,” she said.

“I'd marry him tomorrow, but we've never got around to cementing the plan. We will probably end up at Gretna Green!”

As well as working on Svengali together, Jonny took on the role of Taff in This is England 90.

Following her latest role in Line of Duty series six, Vicky shared a sweet snap with Jonny after three months apart.

She said: “Home❣️ 3 months away from home not easy...but we have the BEST crew who've kept each other safe, kept spirits high, couldn't of been on any other job through this. I love you all LOD lot!!!!!”

