Nursery hits out at ‘appalling’ parents who use phones while picking up kids

A nursery has blasted parents for using their phones. Picture: Getty Images

A nursery in America has left a scathing note for parents who use their mobile phones while doing the school run.

The day care centre, in Texas, United States, called mums and dads ‘appalling’ for ignoring their kids, and demanded they change their ways.

As discussed on Fox News, the scathing letter reads: "You are picking up your child! GET OFF YOUR PHONE!! Your child is happy to see you! Are you happy to see your child?

A nursery has left a scathing note for parents. Picture: Getty Images

"We have seen children trying to hand their parents their work they completed and the parent is on the phone.

"We have heard a child say, 'Mommy, Mommy, Mommy,' and the parent is paying more attention to their phone than their own child. It is appalling. Get off your phone!!"

After one parent shared the message on Facebook, other parents were quick to agree with the nursery.

"I think this is fantastic,” said one user, continuing: “Banning phones when picking up your child is great."

Should parents be banned from using their phones when picking their kids up? Picture: Alamy

But disagreeing with the note itself, they added: “The way this is worded is awful, it's like they are actually talking down to you."

One parent commented. "Thankfully my child is in a school where the teacher and parent relationship is just as good as the teacher and child so we all speak to each other with respect!"

Someone else agreed: "I love this and unfortunately it is so true! Parents ignore kids and don't watch them as they should!"

However, some mums and dads were quick to point out that parents or guardians may need to be on their phones for work purposes.

A Facebook user wrote: "Yeah... except when that call is work. And your family relies on your income.

“And I get off before 5 to pick up my kid, on the understanding that I have to still be available if needed.”

They continued: "My point is - we judge too much. I HATE phones. But how do you pretend to know what is actually important versus just your assumption?

“My husband also has some serious health issues. Should I not answer his calls or texts when I'm at the daycare just so YOU (the person I PAY to care for my child) think I'm paying enough attention to him?"