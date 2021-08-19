Quiz: Which Disney villain are you?
19 August 2021, 17:25
Forget Disney Princes and Princesses! We know what you really want to know – which Disney villain are you most like? Well, we've devised a quiz which will reveal your evil twin with just eight questions.
Ursula or Maleficent? Jafar or Hades? Yzma or Gaston? Take our quiz below and we'll tell you which Disney villain you are:
More quizzes:
- Only true Disney fans can name all of these secondary characters
- Which Harry Potter character is your soulmate?
- Take our ULTIMATE Friends quiz here