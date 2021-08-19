Quiz: Which Disney villain are you?

19 August 2021, 17:25

Are you more Hades or Ursula?
Are you more Hades or Ursula? Picture: Disney
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Forget Disney Princes and Princesses! We know what you really want to know – which Disney villain are you most like? Well, we've devised a quiz which will reveal your evil twin with just eight questions.

Ursula or Maleficent? Jafar or Hades? Yzma or Gaston? Take our quiz below and we'll tell you which Disney villain you are:

