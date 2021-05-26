QUIZ: The ultimate Friends trivia quiz
26 May 2021, 12:54
Test your knowledge on Phoebe, Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler and Ross with the ultimate Friends quiz.
This week the highly-anticipated Friends Reunion will stream over in the US, and then debut in the UK on Thursday evening.
During the one-off special, the cast – Jennifer Anniston, 52, Matt LeBlanc, 43, Courtney Cox, 56, Lisa Kudrow, 57, Matthew Perry, 41, and David Schwimmer, 54 – will revisit their old set and be tested on their Friends knowledge.
And so, to celebrate, we thought it would be fun to test YOUR Friends knowledge.
Think you're a Friends super-fan? Well, this quiz will be the true judge of that. You can take part below: