How can you watch the Friends reunion in the UK?

How to watch the Friends reunion in the UK: what channel will the Friends reunion be on and what is the release date?

In news that singlehandedly made our entire years / lives, the start date for the Friends reunion was confirmed last week.

The cast took to Instagram to confirm that the reunion would be back on May 27, with Jennifer Aniston writing: "It’s official! The #FriendsReunion premieres May 27th on @HBOMax — could we BE any more excited?! 😝❤️".

While the US air date has been confirmed, we don't - yet - have confirmation on whether the UK release will be the same.

Here's everything we know about how we can watch it in the UK...

Friends aired between 1994 and 2004. Picture: Getty

What channel will the Friends reunion be on in the UK?

We don't yet have confirmation on what channel the reunion will be on here, but reports have claimed that Sky is the "most likely destination for the special".

According to Deadline, Sky is considered to be the most likely choice due to its close ties with Warner Brothers.

This has not been confirmed, however, and we still don't know for sure what date the episode will land, or what channel it will be on.

It was confirmed in February 2020 that Matt Le Blanc, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry would reunite for a one-off special of the beloved sitcom.

The show was repeatedly pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic, however, but Jennifer previously teased that the show would be 'more exciting' because of the delay.

She told Variety: "Unfortunately it’s very sad that we had to move it again. It was, 'How do we do this with live audiences?' This is not a safe time. Period. That’s the bottom line. It’s not a safe time to do it. [But] it’s going to be super. You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been.

"So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You’re stuck with us for life guys."

