Who is on The Masked Dancer UK? All the costumes, clues and theories so far

By Polly Foreman

Which celebrities are on The Masked Dancer? Here's everything we know about who could be hidden in each costume...

The Masked Dancer is almost here, and it looks just as bonkers as we knew it would be.

The ITV show is a spin-off to The Masked Singer, and sees mystery celebrities perform a dance - rather than song - to a live audience and panel.

Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, and Mo Gilligan will all return to the panel, with Oti Mabuse joining the line-up for the new series.

Speaking about the new show, Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning said: "The Masked Singer is a huge hit for ITV and our viewers can’t get enough of this colourful guessing game. The Masked Dancer will build on that success and create a new format that will be just as much fun and entertaining for our viewers."

And the cohort of new costumes hasn't disappointed - the 12 contestants will be dressed as the likes of Viper, Beetroot, and even Carwash.

We don't yet know who any of the mystery celebs are, but here are all the costumes and descriptions we have so far...

Viper

Who is Viper? Picture: ITV

"Will they have snake hips? Can they be charmed by the music? It’s Viper."

Zip

Who is Zip? Picture: ITV

"Tearing up the dancefloor, it's Zip."

Llama

Who is Llama? Picture: ITV

"They’ll push me and pull you all around the dancefloor, it’s Llama."

Knickerbocker Glory

Who is Knickerbocker Glory? Picture: ITV

"Whipped cream and whipping viewers into a dance fueled frenzy, it’s Knickerbocker Glory."

Flamingo

Who is Flamingo? Picture: ITV

"This beautiful tropical bird migrates to the dance studio during the Spring, it’s Flamingo."

Rubber Chicken

Who is Rubber Chicken? Picture: ITV

"You’ve heard of the funky chicken, now meet Rubber Chicken."

Beetroot

Who is Beetroot? Picture: ITV

"They dance to their own beat – it’s Beetroot."

Who is Frog?

Who is Frog? Picture: ITV

"I said-a hip, hop, the hippie, the hippie. To the hip hip hop... here comes Frog."

Who is Scarecrow?

Who is Scarecrow? Picture: ITV

"An ex-STRAW-dinary mover that’s the best dancer in their field, it’s Scarecrow."

Who is Squirrel?

Who is Squirrel? Picture: ITV

"Introducing a brand-new Nutcracker to the stage, it’s Squirrel."

Who is Beagle?

Who is Beagle? Picture: ITV

"Who let the dogs out? It’s Beagle."

Who is Carwash?

Who is Carwash? Picture: ITV

"Sending the audience into a spin, come on y’all and sing it with me, it’s Carwash."

The Masked Dancer starts on ITV later this month.