Who is Viper on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

By Polly Foreman

Who is Viper? All the clues and theories about The Masked Dancer contestant so far...

If you've spent the last few weeks desperately looking for a show to fill The Masked Singer-shaped hole in your life, we have some great news...

The Masked Dancer is officially on our screens, and the spin-off series looks just as wild as ever.

The premise of the series is the same as its sister show, but the mystery celebs perform a dance - rather than song - while dressed in elaborate costumes.

One of the characters is Viper - here's your need-to-know on them.

Who is Viper?

We'll have to wait until episode one to find out Beagle's first clue package, but there are already a number of theories circulating...

One fan speculated that it could be dancer Louie Spence. Commenting on The Masked Singer's official Instagram, they wrote: "seems like Louie Spence!"

Who else is on The Masked Dancer line-up?

The full list of characters is below:

Zip

Carwash

Beagle

Squirrel

Scarecrow

Frog

Beetroot

Viper

Rubber Chicken

Flamingo

Knickerbocker Glory

Llama

Who is hosting The Masked Dancer?

The Masked Singer's Joel Dommett will return to present the show.

Speaking about his excitement for the series, Joel said: "Well, this is set to be an amazing fun twist…will someone do the twist?! The Masked Dancer is that little bit of silly fun our lives need right now and I’m so excited to be hosting it. I’m looking forward to some incredible costumes, epic performances and accidentally saying Masked Singer at least five times."

Who are The Masked Dancer judges?

Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan are on the panel for the series.

Speaking about his excitement for the new format of the show, Jonathan Ross said: "What people don’t know is that secretly I am an expert in dance and can spot a ball change from a box step no problem. The title of best detective on the panel is most certainly coming my way!”

Mo Gilligan added: "I love The Masked Singer. It’s a crazy bit of joy, which we all need right now - so when ITV asked if I wanted to join The Masked Dancer I, of course, said a huge yes! I’m really looking forward to getting back with the team for another brilliant series."