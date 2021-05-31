The Masked Dancer's Beetroot's identity revealed in third unmasking

Beetroot was unmasked in tonight's episode of The Masked Dancer. Picture: ITV

The third episode of The Masked Dancer aired tonight, and the identity of Beetroot was revealed.

The Masked Dancer is in full swing, and The Masked Singer's sister show is just as wild as we knew it would be.

So far, we've seen Viper unmasked as Jordan Banjo and Flamingo revealed as Louise Redknapp.

Tonight, five mystery celebs did their second performance - Zip, Knickerbocker Glory, Beetroot, Llama, and Scarecrow.

In the end, it was Knickerbocker Glory and Beetroot in the bottom two - and Beetroot was chosen for elimination by the judges.

After a dramatic unmasking, it turned out it was Dita Von Teese behind the mask!

Beetroot was Dita Vin Teese! Picture: ITV

Many fans on Twitter were shocked by the reveal, with one writing: what!!!??? no way!! That's amazing btw!!"

Another added: "Would never have guessed her"

And a third wrote: "Dita von teese.... wow.."

In an interview following the reveal, Dita said: "I thought it would be fun to do something unexpected and out of character for me… I’ve never done anything like this, and I’m not a competitive person, but I knew it would be hilarious. I also knew people wouldn’t expect me to be under the mask."

She added: "I was also nervous about taking on The Masked Dancer because my dance experience is limited to ballet, and social dances from the 1930s and 40s, and, of course, striptease. I never expected to go far in the competition but I knew it would be difficult for them to guess me and I knew I’d be unique."

The Masked Dancer is on every night this week (except Wednesday), with the final taking place on Saturday June 5.

The third episode of The Masked Dancer UK aired tonight. Picture: ITV

Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan have all returned to the panel, with Strictly's Oti Mabuse joining them for the first time.

Speaking previously about her new role, Oti said: "I’m so thrilled and honoured to be joining the panel on The Masked Dancer. I’m a huge fan of The Masked Singer and I loved the US Masked Dancer so I just can’t wait to start on this show. As a dancer I will be watching the dancers intently looking for clues - it’s going to be so much fun!!!"

The Masked Dancer on ITV & the ITV Hub continues at 7.30pm on Tuesday